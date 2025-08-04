Psyence Biomedical Ltd.: Corporate Update, August 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

From Dr. Neil Maresky, CEO, Psyence BioMed (NASDAQ: PBM)

Dear Shareholders,

Thank you for your continued support as we advance our mission to develop safe, effective, and naturally derived psychedelic therapies for people living with serious mental health challenges.

Over the past few months, Psyence BioMed (PBM) has made meaningful progress across several fronts: clinical development, strategic positioning, regulatory compliance, and manufacturing stability. These developments reflect not only a shift in our momentum but also a broader evolution of the company - one I'm excited to share with you.

Clinical Progress & Trial Expansion

Psyence BioMed continues to advance its clinical program with key developments that set the stage for expanded patient access and accelerated enrollment:

Protocol Amendment & Screening Update: A critical protocol amendment that removes the cancer diagnosis requirement to be terminal was submitted and approved by the Human Ethics Review Board (HREC). This change is expected to significantly broaden our eligible patient pool, future patients and increase the trial's clinical relevance and impact.

A critical protocol amendment that removes the cancer diagnosis requirement to be terminal was submitted and approved by the Human Ethics Review Board (HREC). This change is expected to significantly broaden our eligible patient pool, future patients and increase the trial's clinical relevance and impact. Site Activation: Three clinical sites have successfully completed qualification visits and all have been initiated (as of August 5th).

We are pleased to be executing this trial in partnership with Southern Star Research, a leading contract research organization with deep expertise in both oncology and mental health. With the service agreement finalized, full operational rollout is now underway - positioning us to initiate patient enrollment in the near term.

Our commitment to scientific leadership is anchored by our exceptional Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), which brings together globally recognized experts in neuroscience, psychiatry, and psychedelic medicine. The SAB plays a critical role in shaping our research agenda and guiding the clinical development of our psychedelic therapies.

In the coming weeks, we will host a dedicated webinar featuring our SAB to share deeper insights into our evolving clinical vision for natural psychedelic therapies - including their potential applications in treating PTSD, substance use disorders, and other complex mental health conditions. Stay tuned for more information.

Alcohol Use Disorder:

PBM has established a Steering Committee (SC) to guide the development of its early-phase study investigating the use of naturally sourced psilocybin for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). The study is planned to be conducted in South Africa and the SC comprises three experts in substance and alcohol use disorders, including Professor Dan Stein from the University of Cape Town, who also serves on the Psyence BioMed SAB. The SC will provide input on protocol design, advise on key endpoints, and help identify the most appropriate patient population - particularly in light of cultural nuances surrounding alcohol use.

Ibogaine: Strengthening Our Strategic Alliance with PsyLabs

Psyence BioMed's partnership with PsyLabs continues to evolve as a cornerstone of our Ibogaine program. Ibogaine is an incredibly exciting molecule, with powerful psychoactive properties that not only alters perception, mood, and affect, but also interrupts addictive behaviors. Together, we are advancing several key initiatives that reinforce our position as a global leader in the development of naturally derived psychedelic therapies. Last week we announced that PsyLabs has successfully produced a GMP-aligned Ibogaine Total Alkaloid extract - a milestone that reflects the impact of our ongoing investment and collaboration in this partnership.

Our collaboration is focused on:

Elevating Production Standards : Work is underway to achieve GMP-grade ibogaine manufacturing with exceptional purity - a rare and highly sought-after capability as the psychedelic sector moves toward increased regulatory rigor.

: Work is underway to achieve GMP-grade ibogaine manufacturing with exceptional purity - a rare and highly sought-after capability as the psychedelic sector moves toward increased regulatory rigor. Expanding Global Footprint : As the only publicly listed psychedelics company with a sustainable source of ibogaine in Africa, we are uniquely positioned to lead in ethical, scalable, and locally rooted production - offering a distinct competitive advantage in the global psychedelics market.

: As the only publicly listed psychedelics company with a sustainable source of ibogaine in Africa, we are uniquely positioned to lead in ethical, scalable, and locally rooted production - offering a distinct competitive advantage in the global psychedelics market. Advancing Ethical Sourcing: Strategic relationships are being developed to support responsible, community-conscious harvesting of iboga, ensuring long-term supply chain integrity.



This partnership is more than operational; it is foundational to our long-term strategy. Our licensing portfolio - including a Right of First Refusal (ROFR) agreement with PsyLabs for the licensing of ibogaine-based products and associated intellectual property - reinforces our ownership stake in this emerging therapeutic category and will be prominently featured in our upcoming investor communications. All of this work is happening in parallel with global momentum, including recent legislation in Texas, where the state has committed $50 million to ibogaine research to explore its potential in treating veterans with traumatic brain injury and PTSD. This is a powerful validation of the compound's promise.

For additional insight, I encourage shareholders to read A New Frontier in Palliative Care in Insights Care Magazine, where PsyLabs CEO, Tony Budden, outlines a compelling case for nature-derived psychedelics in mainstream medicine. His perspective reflects the broader mission of our collaboration - one rooted in science, patient-centered care, and scalable infrastructure.

Strong Financial Position & Nasdaq Compliance

We are pleased to report that the Company has a strong cash balance of $11.4 million as at August 4, 2025, and is in a solid financial position with no outstanding debt. The Equity Line of Credit has enabled the Company to raise capital strategically and efficiently. This solid financial position enables us to pursue growth opportunities, accelerate our clinical programs, and navigate future market dynamics with confidence.

Regaining compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements marked an important milestone in our continued growth and credibility as a public company. Psyence BioMed successfully regained full compliance with all applicable Nasdaq continued listing requirements in June 2025.

As part of our compliance strategy, shareholders approved a share consolidation (reverse stock split) at a Special Meeting of Stockholders held on April 16, 2025. The proposal authorized a reverse split at a ratio of up to 1-for-50, or a lesser amount at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The Board subsequently approved a final ratio of 1-for-7.97 to comply with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

Commitment to Long-Term Value

At Psyence BioMed, our commitment to long-term value is grounded in a clear strategic vision: to build a resilient, multi-asset biotechnology company that leads in the development of nature-derived psychedelic therapies. We are focused on advancing clinically validated, scalable solutions for complex mental health conditions where current treatments fall short.

Our leadership team brings a unique blend of global expertise in clinical research, pharmaceutical manufacturing, regulatory strategy, and commercialization. This operational strength positions us to efficiently advance drug candidates from early development through to clinical trials and, potentially, toward market access.

We are a multi-asset company with an integrated platform that includes proprietary IP, advanced laboratory infrastructure, CMC expertise to enhance the efficiency and consistency of psychedelic compound extraction, and GMP-compliant manufacturing capabilities. This foundation positions us to pursue a range of opportunities across the psychedelics landscape. Each asset in our pipeline is strategically selected and developed with a clear focus on medical relevance, regulatory alignment, and long-term commercial potential.

As the psychedelic sector moves toward greater scientific and regulatory maturity, investor attention is shifting to companies with well-defined therapeutic targets and disciplined execution. With forecasts projecting a $3.3 billion psychedelics market by 2031, Psyence BioMed is positioned to deliver differentiated clinical outcomes and enduring shareholder value.

Our long-term value creation strategy is built on three pillars: scientific rigor, strategic focus, and operational excellence. We are building not just for momentum - but for meaningful, measurable impact in the years ahead.

Warm regards,

Dr. Neil Maresky

Chief Executive Officer

Psyence BioMed (NASDAQ: PBM)

Psychedelic Medicine & Policy Updates

Slowing aging: Psilocybin helps extend life span in human cells by over 50%

Scientists have reported evidence psilocybin may help protect the body from age-related diseases, such as neurodegeneration, heart disease, and cancer through several health-protecting qualities, via a mouse model. Read here.

Texas Will Invest $50 Million in Ibogaine Research, Testing the Psychedelic Drug's Medical Potential

The state's new law marks one of the largest government investments into psychedelics to date, with advocates citing the drug's potential to help veterans with traumatic brain injury and PTSD. Read here.

Drugs reduced anxiety and PTSD in Nova festival survivors, study finds

Study finds survivors of the Nova music festival massacre who consumed classic psychedelics in the hours before the massacre reported significantly lower anxiety and PTSD symptoms, offering real-world insights into potential therapeutic applications. Listen here.

Promising' psychedelic therapy aims to help cancer patients

More than $5 million from the Canadian Cancer Society will go toward research on treating feelings of anxiety, depression and hopelessness in people with advanced cancer. Read more.

Psychedelics may boost mental health by dampening inflammation

Psychedelic drugs like MDMA and psilocybin may help treat depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions by reducing the number of inflammatory cells around the brain. Read more.

Psychedelics Rewire Brain-Immune Circuits

New research reveals that psychedelics like psilocybin do more than alter brain activity - they reshape how the brain and immune system communicate. Scientists identified a pathway where chronic stress disrupts amygdala signaling, triggering immune responses that increase fear and anxiety. Read more.

Australia: Government Reimburses MDMA Therapy for Veterans

Australia's Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA) has begun reimbursing MDMA-assisted therapy for veterans with PTSD. This initiative utilizes MDMA capsules supplied by Optimi Health and administered through Mind Medicine Australia's Authorized Prescriber network. The move signifies a significant endorsement of psychedelic-assisted therapies at the governmental level. Read more.

Psilocybin Shows Promise in Parkinson's Disease Treatment

A pilot study conducted by the University of California, San Francisco, indicates that psilocybin may alleviate symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Participants reported improvements in mood, cognition, and motor function, with benefits lasting for weeks post-treatment. The study also suggests psilocybin may reduce brain inflammation and enhance neuroplasticity. Read more.

Global Psilocybin Therapy Market Projected to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2031

According to a report by Forbes, the global market for psilocybin-assisted therapy is projected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2024 to $3.3 billion by 2031. This growth is driven by increasing acceptance of psychedelic therapies and the rising prevalence of mental health disorders. Read more.

FDA Releases Draft Guidance on AI in Drug Development

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued draft guidance outlining considerations for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug and biological product development. The guidance proposes a risk-based framework to assess the credibility of AI models used in regulatory decision-making processes. Read more.

U.S. Surgeon General Nominee Supports Psychedelic Therapy

Dr. Casey Means, nominated for U.S. Surgeon General, has publicly endorsed the use of psychedelic therapies, including psilocybin-assisted treatment. Her stance reflects a growing interest in alternative mental health treatments at the highest levels of government. Read more.

Republican Lawmaker Advocates for Psychedelic Therapy

Congressman Morgan Luttrell (R-Texas), a former Navy SEAL, has become a vocal advocate for psychedelic therapy following his personal experience with ibogaine and DMT treatments for PTSD. His support highlights a bipartisan shift towards considering psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health conditions, particularly among veterans. Read more.

Learn more at www.psyencebiomed.com and on LinkedIn.

Contact Information for Psyence Biomedical Ltd.

Email: ir@psyencebiomed.com

Media Inquiries: media@psyencebiomed.com

General Information: info@psyencebiomed.com

Phone: +1 416-477-1708

Investor Contact:

Michael Kydd

Investor Relations Advisor michael@psyencebiomed.com

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning.

Forward-looking statements in this communication include statements regarding the progress of the Phase IIb clinical trial, preparations for the Company's second development indication, the growth of the psychedelic mushroom market and the Company's growth potential. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including the assumption that there will be no delays in the execution of the Phase IIb clinical trial implementation schedule, topline data from this trial will be positive, there will be no obstacles to the launch of the Company's second indication, and that the demand for psychedelic-assisted therapy will continue to increase. There can be no assurance that the Company will continue to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements.

There are numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others: (i) delays in the execution of the Phase IIb trial; (ii) the ability of Psyence BioMed to maintain the listing of its common shares and warrants on Nasdaq; (iii) volatility in the price of the securities of Psyence BioMed due to a variety of factors, including the recent share consolidation, changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Psyence BioMed operates, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Psyence BioMed's business and changes in Psyence BioMed's capital structure. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus (File No. 333-284444) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 24, 2025 and other documents filed by Psyence BioMed from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Psyence BioMed does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

The Company does not make any medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding psilocybin, psilocybin analogues, or other psychedelic compounds or nutraceutical products. The efficacy of such products has not been confirmed by authorized clinical research. There is no assurance that the use of psilocybin, psilocybin analogues, or other psychedelic compounds or nutraceuticals can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. The Company has not conducted clinical trials for the use of the proposed products. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy, and safety of potential products do not imply that the Company has verified such in clinical trials or that the Company will complete such trials. If the Company cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on the Company's performance and operations.