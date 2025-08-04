

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Monday announced the launch of a senior notes offering, subject to market conditions. These notes will be senior obligations of KKR and fully guaranteed by KKR Group Partnership L.P.



The company plans to use the net proceeds to repurchase or refinance existing debt of its subsidiary, KKR Financial Holdings LLC. Any remaining funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.



KKR is currently trading at $144.21 up $1.66 or 1.17 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News