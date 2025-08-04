

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $240.53 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $107.17 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $282 million or $1.44 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $825.41 million from $712.09 million last year.



Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $240.53 Mln. vs. $107.17 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $825.41 Mln vs. $712.09 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News