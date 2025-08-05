

TULSA (dpa-AFX) - Williams Cos. (WMB) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $546 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $401 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $566 million or $0.46 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.0% to $2.781 billion from $2.336 billion last year.



Williams Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $546 Mln. vs. $401 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $2.781 Bln vs. $2.336 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News