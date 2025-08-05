Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: 859901 | ISIN: JP3209000003 | Ticker-Symbol: CAC1
Tradegate
01.08.25 | 16:02
6,725 Euro
-1,25 % -0,085
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7356,87504.08.
6,7256,89004.08.
PR Newswire
05.08.2025 06:54 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio to Deliver Metaverse-Based Experiences in Collaboration Between G-SHOCK and The Sandbox

Offering Limited-Edition NFTs and Game Content Expressing the Brand's Worldview

TOKYO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today a collaboration with the Web3*[1] metaverse gaming platform The Sandbox as part of the VIRTUAL G-SHOCK project involving the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. In an ongoing rollout beginning September 3th, game content offering experiences of the G-SHOCK worldview will be made available, along with limited-edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and avatars.

KEY VISUAL

*[1] Web3 (Web 3.0) refers to the next generation of the Internet, a decentralized network realized with blockchain technology.

Now, as part of the project, G-SHOCK City will be made available on the Web3 metaverse gaming platform The Sandbox, and limited-edition NFTs will be sold. Visitors to G-SHOCK City will have opportunities to learn about G-SHOCK history in an adventure-game format and enjoy survival races based on a shock-resistance testing theme.

Overview of the "G-SHOCK Droid Collection" Avatar Sale

G-SHOCK DROID COLLECTION

A robot-style official avatar for The Sandbox, inspired by the iconic G-SHOCK design, will be released. Based on G-SHOCK four iconic styles - DW-5600, DW-6900, GA-110, and GA-2100 - as well as the bold and oversized GA-V01, each avatar features a unique design that makes the most of the special properties of NFTs.

Schedule

  • Allowlist*[2] registration start date: 2:00pm, August 5 (Tues), 2025 (UTC)
  • Date of sales launch: 2:00pm, September 3 (Wed), 2025 (UTC)

*[2] Register of pre-approved users with preferential rights to purchase NFTs

Sales prices

  • Common: 19 SAND*[3]
  • Uncommon: 49 SAND
  • Rare: 99 SAND
  • Epic: 199 SAND
  • Legendary: 399 SAND
  • Sales website URL: https://gshock.casio.com/intl/virtual/thesandbox/

*[3] SAND is the native utility token of The Sandbox, used for participating in the platform's ecosystem, purchasing items, and accessing experiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741745/image_5009366_22010921.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741746/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-deliver-metaverse-based-experiences-in-collaboration-between-g-shock-and-the-sandbox-302521553.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
