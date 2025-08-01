

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (CSIOF.PK), a Japanese electronics manufacturing company, on Friday reported a decline in net profit and sales for the first quarter, mainly due to the current volatile macroeconomic trends, the impact of increased U.S. tariffs, escalating geopolitical risks, and exchange rate fluctuations.



For the three-month period to June 30, the company registered a net income of JPY 3.721 billion, or JPY 16.32 per basic share, less than JPY 6.178 billion, or JPY 26.74 per basic share, in the same period last year.



Operating income was JPY 3.730 billion, compared with JPY 4.529 billion a year ago. The company posted sales of JPY 62.191 billion, down from JPY 65.217 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised down its net earnings guidance, citing current weak market conditions.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, Casio now anticipates a net profit of JPY 15 billion against the earlier outlook of JPY 16.500 billion. Income per basic share is now projected to be JPY 65.76, less than the previous guidance of JPY 72.35.



The company still projects annual sales of JPY 270 billion, unchanged from the earlier outlook of JPY 270 billion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2025, Casio had posted a net income of JPY 8.064 billion, or JPY 35.22 per basic share, on revenue of JPY 261.757 billion.



