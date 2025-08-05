

BONN (dpa-AFX) - German logistics major DHL Group (DPWA.DU) reported Tuesday higher profit in its second quarter, despite weak revenues. Further, the company maintained fiscal 2026 profit outlook.



In the second quarter, consolidated net profit grew 9.6 percent to 815 million euros from last year's 744 million euros. Earnings per share improved 14.3 percent to 0.72 euro from 0.63 euro a year ago.



Operating profit or EBIT was up 5.7 percent to 1.43 billion euros from prior year's 1.35 billion euros, supported by cost improvements and yield management.



The EBIT margin improved by 0.7 percentage points to 7.2 percent from 6.5 percent last year.



Group revenue, meanwhile, decreased 3.9 percent to 19.83 billion euros from prior year's 20.64 billion euros, due to exchange rate effects and slower momentum in trade volumes. International revenues fell 4.6 percent to 14.69 billion euros.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect fiscal 2025 operating result of at least 6 billion euros and a free cash flow, excluding M&A, of around 3 billion euros.



The Group continues to anticipate a subdued macroeconomic environment. The cost improvements are expected to positively contribute to earnings development.



CFO Melanie Kreis said, 'In the second quarter, trade conflicts and geopolitical tensions affected global economic dynamics. We anticipate continued volatility in the global economy in the second half of the year. Our focus on efficiency improvements and growth markets is paying off in this situation.'



