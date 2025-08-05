Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.08.2025
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
05.08.25 | 07:49
4,020 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
05.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
173 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 4 August 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche 
Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary 
Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             50,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             360.00p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             353.20p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             358.3787p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,095,778 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,950,672.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 04/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 358.3787

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
285               360.00      09:17:24          00076502960TRLO0      XLON 
 
342               360.00      09:22:49          00076503189TRLO0      XLON 
 
92                360.00      09:22:49          00076503190TRLO0      XLON 
 
289               360.00      09:22:49          00076503191TRLO0      XLON 
 
540               360.00      09:22:49          00076503192TRLO0      XLON 
 
679               360.00      09:47:10          00076503605TRLO0      XLON 
 
533               360.00      09:57:37          00076503897TRLO0      XLON 
 
45                360.00      09:57:37          00076503898TRLO0      XLON 
 
37                360.00      10:08:41          00076504045TRLO0      XLON 
 
680               360.00      10:08:41          00076504046TRLO0      XLON 
 
748               359.80      10:42:20          00076504759TRLO0      XLON 
 
620               358.00      10:58:40          00076505089TRLO0      XLON 
 
2888               359.80      11:22:59          00076505470TRLO0      XLON 
 
73                359.80      11:22:59          00076505471TRLO0      XLON 
 
399               359.80      11:22:59          00076505472TRLO0      XLON 
 
139               359.80      11:22:59          00076505473TRLO0      XLON 
 
1040               360.00      12:11:22          00076506578TRLO0      XLON 
 
630               360.00      12:11:22          00076506579TRLO0      XLON 
 
642               360.00      12:11:22          00076506580TRLO0      XLON 
 
688               360.00      12:11:22          00076506581TRLO0      XLON 
 
60                360.00      12:11:22          00076506582TRLO0      XLON 
 
721               360.00      12:11:22          00076506583TRLO0      XLON 
 
178               359.60      12:11:23          00076506584TRLO0      XLON 
 
458               359.60      12:11:23          00076506585TRLO0      XLON 
 
43                359.00      12:11:26          00076506586TRLO0      XLON 
 
167               359.80      12:12:56          00076506625TRLO0      XLON 
 
271               359.80      12:12:56          00076506626TRLO0      XLON 
 
229               359.80      12:12:56          00076506627TRLO0      XLON 
 
161               359.80      12:13:56          00076506654TRLO0      XLON 
 
751               359.60      12:15:26          00076506666TRLO0      XLON 
 
61                360.00      12:24:06          00076506838TRLO0      XLON 
 
3                360.00      12:24:06          00076506839TRLO0      XLON 
 
18                360.00      12:24:06          00076506840TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                360.00      12:25:16          00076506861TRLO0      XLON 
 
635               360.00      12:25:16          00076506862TRLO0      XLON 
 
581               360.00      12:25:16          00076506863TRLO0      XLON 
 
109               360.00      12:31:24          00076506941TRLO0      XLON 
 
250               360.00      12:31:44          00076506949TRLO0      XLON 
 
109               360.00      12:31:44          00076506950TRLO0      XLON 
 
510               360.00      12:48:53          00076507302TRLO0      XLON 
 
152               360.00      13:02:21          00076507564TRLO0      XLON 
 
5                360.00      13:06:00          00076507630TRLO0      XLON 
 
131               360.00      13:06:00          00076507631TRLO0      XLON 
 
80                360.00      13:06:00          00076507632TRLO0      XLON 
 
102               360.00      13:29:42          00076508219TRLO0      XLON 
 
97                360.00      13:30:02          00076508227TRLO0      XLON 
 
45                360.00      13:30:02          00076508228TRLO0      XLON 
 
286               360.00      13:30:03          00076508242TRLO0      XLON 
 
372               360.00      13:30:03          00076508243TRLO0      XLON 
 
663               360.00      13:30:03          00076508244TRLO0      XLON 
 
548               360.00      13:30:03          00076508245TRLO0      XLON 
 
289               360.00      13:30:03          00076508246TRLO0      XLON 
 
129               360.00      13:30:03          00076508247TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                360.00      14:00:25          00076509078TRLO0      XLON 
 
22                360.00      14:00:25          00076509079TRLO0      XLON 
 
335               360.00      14:00:25          00076509080TRLO0      XLON 
 
665               360.00      14:00:25          00076509081TRLO0      XLON 
 
396               360.00      14:00:25          00076509082TRLO0      XLON 
 
604               360.00      14:00:25          00076509083TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                360.00      14:00:25          00076509084TRLO0      XLON 
 
14                360.00      14:00:25          00076509085TRLO0      XLON 
 
625               360.00      14:00:25          00076509086TRLO0      XLON 
 
336               360.00      14:00:26          00076509087TRLO0      XLON 
 
136               360.00      14:00:26          00076509088TRLO0      XLON 
 
259               360.00      14:00:26          00076509089TRLO0      XLON 
 
560               359.60      14:00:29          00076509093TRLO0      XLON 
 
83                359.60      14:00:34          00076509097TRLO0      XLON 
 
126               358.80      14:06:50          00076509214TRLO0      XLON 
 
412               358.80      14:06:50          00076509215TRLO0      XLON 
 
711               358.00      14:07:51          00076509226TRLO0      XLON 
 
206               358.60      14:10:01          00076509266TRLO0      XLON 
 
540               358.60      14:10:01          00076509267TRLO0      XLON 
 
738               358.60      14:10:07          00076509272TRLO0      XLON 
 
379               358.60      14:10:07          00076509273TRLO0      XLON 
 
135               358.60      14:10:07          00076509274TRLO0      XLON 
 
663               358.00      14:16:11          00076509435TRLO0      XLON 
 
633               353.20      14:18:07          00076509485TRLO0      XLON 
 
100               354.00      14:22:17          00076509626TRLO0      XLON 
 
146               354.00      14:22:17          00076509627TRLO0      XLON 
 
935               356.80      14:25:35          00076509675TRLO0      XLON 
 
675               357.40      14:26:07          00076509681TRLO0      XLON 
 
754               356.80      14:26:07          00076509682TRLO0      XLON 
 
607               355.80      14:31:11          00076509776TRLO0      XLON 
 
230               355.40      14:32:27          00076509988TRLO0      XLON 
 
377               355.40      14:32:27          00076509989TRLO0      XLON 
 
157               356.40      14:44:17          00076510472TRLO0      XLON 
 
574               356.40      14:44:17          00076510473TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               355.80      14:44:53          00076510508TRLO0      XLON 
 
168               355.80      14:44:53          00076510509TRLO0      XLON 
 
190               356.40      14:53:21          00076510792TRLO0      XLON 
 
8                356.40      14:54:49          00076510822TRLO0      XLON 
 
676               356.40      14:54:49          00076510823TRLO0      XLON 
 
650               356.40      14:55:17          00076510886TRLO0      XLON 
 
187               355.80      14:55:17          00076510887TRLO0      XLON 
 
19                355.80      14:55:17          00076510888TRLO0      XLON 
 
721               356.40      15:06:17          00076511282TRLO0      XLON 
 
231               355.80      15:07:59          00076511347TRLO0      XLON 
 
674               355.80      15:07:59          00076511348TRLO0      XLON 
 
213               355.80      15:07:59          00076511349TRLO0      XLON 
 
642               356.20      15:21:06          00076511786TRLO0      XLON 
 
857               357.00      15:26:09          00076511940TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               356.80      15:26:10          00076511941TRLO0      XLON 
 
682               356.60      15:26:10          00076511942TRLO0      XLON 
 
756               357.00      15:34:14          00076512211TRLO0      XLON 
 
281               357.00      15:42:14          00076512486TRLO0      XLON 
 
151               357.00      15:42:14          00076512487TRLO0      XLON 
 
91                357.00      15:42:14          00076512488TRLO0      XLON 
 
64                356.20      15:43:56          00076512553TRLO0      XLON 
 
675               356.20      15:43:56          00076512554TRLO0      XLON 
 
655               356.20      15:44:55          00076512581TRLO0      XLON 
 
711               356.40      15:50:49          00076512813TRLO0      XLON 
 
511               356.80      15:56:36          00076513048TRLO0      XLON 
 
235               356.80      15:56:36          00076513049TRLO0      XLON 
 
642               356.80      15:57:36          00076513065TRLO0      XLON 
 
8                356.80      15:58:36          00076513116TRLO0      XLON 
 
16                356.80      15:58:36          00076513117TRLO0      XLON 
 
1286               357.80      16:04:52          00076513384TRLO0      XLON 
 
620               358.80      16:07:15          00076513480TRLO0      XLON 
 
698               358.60      16:07:37          00076513494TRLO0      XLON 
 
228               358.40      16:11:36          00076513732TRLO0      XLON 
 
101               358.40      16:11:36          00076513733TRLO0      XLON 
 
446               358.40      16:11:36          00076513734TRLO0      XLON 
 
680               358.60      16:14:50          00076513921TRLO0      XLON 
 
248               358.60      16:16:50          00076514030TRLO0      XLON 
 
411               358.60      16:16:50          00076514031TRLO0      XLON 
 
350               358.40      16:20:07          00076514215TRLO0      XLON 
 
147               358.40      16:20:07          00076514216TRLO0      XLON 
 
72                357.80      16:23:00          00076514337TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  397906 
EQS News ID:  2179270 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2179270&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
