Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste HYPE beginnt: Angriff im Dogecoin- & Litecoin-Bereich nach der Spitze
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
04.08.25 | 08:10
4,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1004,30010:10
Dow Jones News
04.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Extension of Share Repurchase Programme

DJ Extension of Share Repurchase Programme 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Extension of Share Repurchase Programme 
04-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Extension of Share Repurchase Programme 
 
Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology 
businesses, announces that, upon completion of its GBP15m share repurchase programme announced on 12 February 2025, it 
will commence an additional share repurchase programme of up to GBP10m (the "Programme"). 
 
The Programme goes significantly beyond the minimum 10% of realisation proceeds previously outlined in the Capital 
Allocation Policy, bringing the total committed since the commencement of the current programme in July 2024 to GBP40m, 
as the Company remains committed to narrowing the current share price discount to net asset value. 
 
The Programme will be financed through existing cash resources and will continue until the earlier of either the 
expiration of the general authority received at the Company's 2025 AGM ("General Authority") or upon reaching the 
maximum purchase amount intended under the Programme. 
 
The purchased ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") will be held in 
treasury. 
 
To implement the Programme, the Company has entered into an irrevocable, non-discretionary agreement with Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), acting as agent, to conduct the Programme on its behalf and carry out on-market purchases 
of Ordinary Shares. Share repurchases may be made from time to time depending on market conditions, share price and 
trading volume. 
 
The Company confirms that it currently has no unpublished inside information. 
 
The Programme will operate in accordance with and under the terms of the relevant General Authority. The Programme will 
be conducted within the parameters of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU and the delegated regulations made 
pursuant to it. 
 
As at 31 July 2025, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of 
Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,995,778 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,050,672. 
 
The Company will announce any market repurchase of Ordinary Shares no later than 7.30am on the business day following 
the calendar day on which the repurchase occurred. 
 
  
 
Enquiries 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) 
                        ir@molten.vc 
Andrew Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer) 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
                        +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Charlotte Craigie 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis                    +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
Sodali 
                        +44 (0)7970 246 725/ 
Public relations 
                        +44 (0)771 324 6126 
Elly Williamson 
                        molten@sodali.com  
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  397764 
EQS News ID:  2178610 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2178610&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.