Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 04-Aug-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 1 August 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 355.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 345.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 351.7050p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,045,778 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,000,672.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 01/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 351.7050

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 660 348.60 08:30:08 00076480027TRLO0 XLON 446 348.80 08:48:50 00076480501TRLO0 XLON 161 348.80 08:48:50 00076480502TRLO0 XLON 197 349.80 08:57:07 00076480752TRLO0 XLON 518 349.80 08:57:07 00076480753TRLO0 XLON 290 349.80 08:57:07 00076480754TRLO0 XLON 76 349.80 08:58:50 00076480891TRLO0 XLON 743 348.80 09:20:14 00076482204TRLO0 XLON 661 348.40 09:23:34 00076482559TRLO0 XLON 150 348.60 09:23:35 00076482561TRLO0 XLON 148 348.60 09:23:39 00076482566TRLO0 XLON 724 347.40 09:23:56 00076482590TRLO0 XLON 697 347.00 09:23:56 00076482591TRLO0 XLON 269 345.00 09:35:24 00076483519TRLO0 XLON 456 345.00 09:35:24 00076483520TRLO0 XLON 133 349.00 09:47:30 00076483901TRLO0 XLON 159 348.80 09:47:30 00076483902TRLO0 XLON 186 348.80 09:47:30 00076483903TRLO0 XLON 132 348.80 09:47:30 00076483904TRLO0 XLON 112 349.00 09:47:30 00076483905TRLO0 XLON 2821 349.00 09:47:30 00076483906TRLO0 XLON 112 348.80 09:47:30 00076483907TRLO0 XLON 617 348.00 09:47:31 00076483908TRLO0 XLON 674 346.80 09:51:06 00076484024TRLO0 XLON 73 346.40 09:59:30 00076484617TRLO0 XLON 646 346.40 09:59:30 00076484618TRLO0 XLON 1156 348.20 10:03:03 00076484803TRLO0 XLON 709 348.20 10:04:10 00076484846TRLO0 XLON 681 348.20 10:06:06 00076484889TRLO0 XLON 719 348.80 10:14:52 00076485156TRLO0 XLON 177 348.80 10:14:52 00076485157TRLO0 XLON 754 350.20 10:19:56 00076485469TRLO0 XLON 44 350.40 10:20:13 00076485545TRLO0 XLON 734 350.20 10:20:56 00076485576TRLO0 XLON 706 350.80 10:35:16 00076485970TRLO0 XLON 412 350.40 10:50:07 00076486334TRLO0 XLON 342 350.40 10:50:07 00076486335TRLO0 XLON 709 350.40 11:17:01 00076487383TRLO0 XLON 650 352.40 11:28:34 00076487613TRLO0 XLON 21 352.00 11:35:38 00076487842TRLO0 XLON 21 352.00 11:35:38 00076487843TRLO0 XLON 32 352.00 11:36:01 00076487849TRLO0 XLON 63 352.00 11:36:01 00076487850TRLO0 XLON 556 352.00 11:36:01 00076487851TRLO0 XLON 400 351.40 11:39:01 00076487950TRLO0 XLON 302 351.40 11:39:01 00076487951TRLO0 XLON 629 350.60 11:39:03 00076487952TRLO0 XLON 121 352.20 12:01:01 00076488600TRLO0 XLON 126 352.20 12:01:01 00076488601TRLO0 XLON 478 351.80 12:01:44 00076488623TRLO0 XLON 242 351.80 12:01:44 00076488624TRLO0 XLON 612 351.00 12:03:37 00076488670TRLO0 XLON 622 352.40 12:19:00 00076489241TRLO0 XLON 646 352.00 12:37:11 00076489535TRLO0 XLON 632 352.00 12:38:14 00076489549TRLO0 XLON 750 352.80 12:50:18 00076489716TRLO0 XLON 321 352.80 12:50:18 00076489717TRLO0 XLON 708 353.20 13:08:35 00076490267TRLO0 XLON 630 353.00 13:08:56 00076490272TRLO0 XLON 68 353.00 13:28:34 00076490569TRLO0 XLON 652 353.00 13:29:51 00076490603TRLO0 XLON 747 352.40 13:30:04 00076490669TRLO0 XLON 756 351.60 13:30:21 00076490744TRLO0 XLON 36 354.20 13:45:41 00076491449TRLO0 XLON 643 354.20 13:45:41 00076491450TRLO0 XLON 743 354.00 14:00:18 00076492130TRLO0 XLON 641 353.80 14:00:54 00076492162TRLO0 XLON 613 354.40 14:10:00 00076492328TRLO0 XLON 710 354.40 14:11:00 00076492343TRLO0 XLON 678 354.20 14:12:29 00076492377TRLO0 XLON 33 354.60 14:20:10 00076492571TRLO0 XLON 21 354.60 14:20:10 00076492572TRLO0 XLON 400 354.60 14:20:24 00076492590TRLO0 XLON 222 354.60 14:20:24 00076492591TRLO0 XLON 292 354.60 14:28:44 00076492775TRLO0 XLON 448 354.60 14:28:44 00076492776TRLO0 XLON 739 354.40 14:31:02 00076493041TRLO0 XLON 327 354.00 14:32:23 00076493240TRLO0 XLON 413 354.00 14:32:23 00076493241TRLO0 XLON 902 353.80 14:37:04 00076493411TRLO0 XLON 654 353.40 14:43:35 00076493613TRLO0 XLON 646 353.40 14:49:55 00076493944TRLO0 XLON 400 353.00 15:06:00 00076494894TRLO0 XLON 350 353.00 15:06:00 00076494895TRLO0 XLON 635 354.80 15:12:24 00076495297TRLO0 XLON 400 354.00 15:12:51 00076495319TRLO0 XLON 235 354.00 15:12:51 00076495320TRLO0 XLON 672 354.80 15:18:24 00076495711TRLO0 XLON 699 354.20 15:23:03 00076495893TRLO0 XLON 722 353.60 15:26:18 00076496037TRLO0 XLON 39 354.40 15:36:24 00076496350TRLO0 XLON 128 354.40 15:36:24 00076496351TRLO0 XLON 195 354.40 15:36:24 00076496352TRLO0 XLON 415 354.40 15:36:24 00076496353TRLO0 XLON 690 354.40 15:39:00 00076496446TRLO0 XLON 1146 355.00 15:59:15 00076497770TRLO0 XLON 665 355.00 16:02:24 00076497954TRLO0 XLON 700 355.00 16:03:56 00076498008TRLO0 XLON 53 355.00 16:23:56 00076499469TRLO0 XLON 565 355.00 16:23:57 00076499471TRLO0 XLON 645 355.00 16:23:57 00076499472TRLO0 XLON 672 355.00 16:23:57 00076499473TRLO0 XLON 716 355.00 16:23:57 00076499474TRLO0 XLON 308 355.00 16:26:32 00076499627TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

