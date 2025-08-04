Anzeige
Montag, 04.08.2025
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Stuttgart
04.08.25 | 08:10
4,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1004,30010:16
Dow Jones News
04.08.2025 09:03 Uhr
174 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Aug-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 1 August 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche 
Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary 
Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             50,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             355.00p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             345.00p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             351.7050p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,045,778 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,000,672.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 01/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 351.7050

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
660               348.60      08:30:08          00076480027TRLO0      XLON 
 
446               348.80      08:48:50          00076480501TRLO0      XLON 
 
161               348.80      08:48:50          00076480502TRLO0      XLON 
 
197               349.80      08:57:07          00076480752TRLO0      XLON 
 
518               349.80      08:57:07          00076480753TRLO0      XLON 
 
290               349.80      08:57:07          00076480754TRLO0      XLON 
 
76                349.80      08:58:50          00076480891TRLO0      XLON 
 
743               348.80      09:20:14          00076482204TRLO0      XLON 
 
661               348.40      09:23:34          00076482559TRLO0      XLON 
 
150               348.60      09:23:35          00076482561TRLO0      XLON 
 
148               348.60      09:23:39          00076482566TRLO0      XLON 
 
724               347.40      09:23:56          00076482590TRLO0      XLON 
 
697               347.00      09:23:56          00076482591TRLO0      XLON 
 
269               345.00      09:35:24          00076483519TRLO0      XLON 
 
456               345.00      09:35:24          00076483520TRLO0      XLON 
 
133               349.00      09:47:30          00076483901TRLO0      XLON 
 
159               348.80      09:47:30          00076483902TRLO0      XLON 
 
186               348.80      09:47:30          00076483903TRLO0      XLON 
 
132               348.80      09:47:30          00076483904TRLO0      XLON 
 
112               349.00      09:47:30          00076483905TRLO0      XLON 
 
2821               349.00      09:47:30          00076483906TRLO0      XLON 
 
112               348.80      09:47:30          00076483907TRLO0      XLON 
 
617               348.00      09:47:31          00076483908TRLO0      XLON 
 
674               346.80      09:51:06          00076484024TRLO0      XLON 
 
73                346.40      09:59:30          00076484617TRLO0      XLON 
 
646               346.40      09:59:30          00076484618TRLO0      XLON 
 
1156               348.20      10:03:03          00076484803TRLO0      XLON 
 
709               348.20      10:04:10          00076484846TRLO0      XLON 
 
681               348.20      10:06:06          00076484889TRLO0      XLON 
 
719               348.80      10:14:52          00076485156TRLO0      XLON 
 
177               348.80      10:14:52          00076485157TRLO0      XLON 
 
754               350.20      10:19:56          00076485469TRLO0      XLON 
 
44                350.40      10:20:13          00076485545TRLO0      XLON 
 
734               350.20      10:20:56          00076485576TRLO0      XLON 
 
706               350.80      10:35:16          00076485970TRLO0      XLON 
 
412               350.40      10:50:07          00076486334TRLO0      XLON 
 
342               350.40      10:50:07          00076486335TRLO0      XLON 
 
709               350.40      11:17:01          00076487383TRLO0      XLON 
 
650               352.40      11:28:34          00076487613TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                352.00      11:35:38          00076487842TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                352.00      11:35:38          00076487843TRLO0      XLON 
 
32                352.00      11:36:01          00076487849TRLO0      XLON 
 
63                352.00      11:36:01          00076487850TRLO0      XLON 
 
556               352.00      11:36:01          00076487851TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               351.40      11:39:01          00076487950TRLO0      XLON 
 
302               351.40      11:39:01          00076487951TRLO0      XLON 
 
629               350.60      11:39:03          00076487952TRLO0      XLON 
 
121               352.20      12:01:01          00076488600TRLO0      XLON 
 
126               352.20      12:01:01          00076488601TRLO0      XLON 
 
478               351.80      12:01:44          00076488623TRLO0      XLON 
 
242               351.80      12:01:44          00076488624TRLO0      XLON 
 
612               351.00      12:03:37          00076488670TRLO0      XLON 
 
622               352.40      12:19:00          00076489241TRLO0      XLON 
 
646               352.00      12:37:11          00076489535TRLO0      XLON 
 
632               352.00      12:38:14          00076489549TRLO0      XLON 
 
750               352.80      12:50:18          00076489716TRLO0      XLON 
 
321               352.80      12:50:18          00076489717TRLO0      XLON 
 
708               353.20      13:08:35          00076490267TRLO0      XLON 
 
630               353.00      13:08:56          00076490272TRLO0      XLON 
 
68                353.00      13:28:34          00076490569TRLO0      XLON 
 
652               353.00      13:29:51          00076490603TRLO0      XLON 
 
747               352.40      13:30:04          00076490669TRLO0      XLON 
 
756               351.60      13:30:21          00076490744TRLO0      XLON 
 
36                354.20      13:45:41          00076491449TRLO0      XLON 
 
643               354.20      13:45:41          00076491450TRLO0      XLON 
 
743               354.00      14:00:18          00076492130TRLO0      XLON 
 
641               353.80      14:00:54          00076492162TRLO0      XLON 
 
613               354.40      14:10:00          00076492328TRLO0      XLON 
 
710               354.40      14:11:00          00076492343TRLO0      XLON 
 
678               354.20      14:12:29          00076492377TRLO0      XLON 
 
33                354.60      14:20:10          00076492571TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                354.60      14:20:10          00076492572TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               354.60      14:20:24          00076492590TRLO0      XLON 
 
222               354.60      14:20:24          00076492591TRLO0      XLON 
 
292               354.60      14:28:44          00076492775TRLO0      XLON 
 
448               354.60      14:28:44          00076492776TRLO0      XLON 
 
739               354.40      14:31:02          00076493041TRLO0      XLON 
 
327               354.00      14:32:23          00076493240TRLO0      XLON 
 
413               354.00      14:32:23          00076493241TRLO0      XLON 
 
902               353.80      14:37:04          00076493411TRLO0      XLON 
 
654               353.40      14:43:35          00076493613TRLO0      XLON 
 
646               353.40      14:49:55          00076493944TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               353.00      15:06:00          00076494894TRLO0      XLON 
 
350               353.00      15:06:00          00076494895TRLO0      XLON 
 
635               354.80      15:12:24          00076495297TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               354.00      15:12:51          00076495319TRLO0      XLON 
 
235               354.00      15:12:51          00076495320TRLO0      XLON 
 
672               354.80      15:18:24          00076495711TRLO0      XLON 
 
699               354.20      15:23:03          00076495893TRLO0      XLON 
 
722               353.60      15:26:18          00076496037TRLO0      XLON 
 
39                354.40      15:36:24          00076496350TRLO0      XLON 
 
128               354.40      15:36:24          00076496351TRLO0      XLON 
 
195               354.40      15:36:24          00076496352TRLO0      XLON 
 
415               354.40      15:36:24          00076496353TRLO0      XLON 
 
690               354.40      15:39:00          00076496446TRLO0      XLON 
 
1146               355.00      15:59:15          00076497770TRLO0      XLON 
 
665               355.00      16:02:24          00076497954TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               355.00      16:03:56          00076498008TRLO0      XLON 
 
53                355.00      16:23:56          00076499469TRLO0      XLON 
 
565               355.00      16:23:57          00076499471TRLO0      XLON 
 
645               355.00      16:23:57          00076499472TRLO0      XLON 
 
672               355.00      16:23:57          00076499473TRLO0      XLON 
 
716               355.00      16:23:57          00076499474TRLO0      XLON 
 
308               355.00      16:26:32          00076499627TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  397762 
EQS News ID:  2178608 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2178608&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
