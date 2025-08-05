

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Rational AG (RAA.DE, RTLLF.PK), a German maker of commercial and industrial kitchen equipment, on Tuesday recorded an increase in net profit for the second quarter, helped by increased sales revenue due to higher demand.



For the three-month period, the firm registered a net profit of EUR 63.4 million, or EUR 5.57 per share, higher than EUR 61 million, or EUR 5.36 per share, in the same period last year.



Earnings before financial result and taxes stood at EUR 81.3 million as against the prior year's EUR 77.8 million a year ago. Sales revenue was EUR 310.9 million, up from EUR 294.8 million in the previous year.



Citing its newly released financial results, the company has reaffirmed its annual sales revenue growth outlook in the mid-single-digit percentage range.



Further, for the full year, Rational currently projects its EBIT margin to be in the lower section of the existing forecast range, which is at around 26%. This reflects the additional tariffs and exchange rate effects as at the end of July.



