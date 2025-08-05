Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
04.08.25 | 17:26
2,614 Euro
-0,91 % -0,024
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6502,69210:52
2,6502,69210:52
PR Newswire
05.08.2025 09:42 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FirstGroup Plc - Holding(s) in Company

FirstGroup Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0003452173

Issuer Name

FIRSTGROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

Other

Comments

Increase in holding following client instruction to elect for decision making on voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

31-Jul-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

04-Aug-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.270000

0.690000

5.960000

34142655

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4.920000

0.790000

5.710000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0003452173

30127512

5.270000

Sub

Total 8.A

30127512

5.270000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Securities Lending

49282

0.000000

Sub

Total 8.B1

49282

0.000000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD

Cash

3965861

0.690000

Sub

Total 8.B2

3965861

0.690000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

Trident Merger, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Investment Management,

LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Financial Management,

Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock International Holdings,

Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BR Jersey International Holdings

L.P.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco

Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV

Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Investment Management

(UK) Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Financial Management,

Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock International Holdings,

Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BR Jersey International Holdings

L.P.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty.

Ltd.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Investment Management

(Australia) Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Financial Management,

Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Institutional Trust

Company, National Association

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Financial Management,

Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Financial Management,

Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Financial Management,

Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock International Holdings,

Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Asset Management Canada

Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Financial Management,

Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Financial Management,

Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock International Holdings,

Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BR Jersey International Holdings

L.P.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco

Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV

Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

04-Aug-2025

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.