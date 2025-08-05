

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo PLC (DGE.L) Tuesday reported preliminary net profit of $2.538 billion for the full year, 39.1% down from last year.



Basic earnings per share decreased 38.9% to 105.9 cents.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted basic EPS was 164.2 cents, 8.6% lower than the previous year.



Operating profit was $4.335 billion, down 27.8% year-on-year, while adjusted operating profit decreased 0.7% to $5.704 billion.



Sales for the year declined 0.1% to $20.245 billion. On an organic basis, sales grew 1.7%.



The company has recommended a final dividend of 62.98 cents per share to be paid on December 4. The ex-dividend date is October 16 for ordinary shareholders, and October 17 for holders of US ADRs.



For fiscal 2026, the company expects organic sales growth to be on par with fiscal 2025.



