Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 04 August 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 04 August 2025 829.90 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 820.39 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
05 August 2025
