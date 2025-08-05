

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corporation (BALL) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $212 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $158 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $249 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.8% to $3.338 billion from $2.959 billion last year.



Ball Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $212 Mln. vs. $158 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $3.338 Bln vs. $2.959 Bln last year.



