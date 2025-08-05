

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) revealed a profit for second quarter of $59 million



The company's earnings came in at $59 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $178 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.



Excluding items, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $468 million or $1.12 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $3.257 billion from $3.171 billion last year.



DuPont de Nemours, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $59 Mln. vs. $178 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $3.257 Bln vs. $3.171 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.15 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.320 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.40 Full year revenue guidance: $12.850 Bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News