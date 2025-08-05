

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $240.8 million, or $3.11 per share. This compares with $229.5 million, or $2.93 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $273 million or $3.53 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $1.686 billion from $1.595 billion last year.



Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $240.8 Mln. vs. $229.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.11 vs. $2.93 last year. -Revenue: $1.686 Bln vs. $1.595 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: ?$11.75



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News