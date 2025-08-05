

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) announced earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $2.179 billion, or $4.62 per share. This compares with $2.681 billion, or $5.48 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.226 billion or $4.72 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.90 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.7% to $16.569 billion from $16.689 billion last year.



Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.179 Bln. vs. $2.681 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.62 vs. $5.48 last year. -Revenue: $16.569 Bln vs. $16.689 Bln last year.



