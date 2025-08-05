

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apollo Global Management, Inc (APO) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $605 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $828 million, or $1.35 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Apollo Global Management, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.179 billion or $1.92 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.2% to $6.814 billion from $6.018 billion last year.



Apollo Global Management, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $605 Mln. vs. $828 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue: $6.814 Bln vs. $6.018 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News