Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Atomic Minerals Corporation (TSXV: ATOM) (FSE: DO80) ("ATOMIC MINERALS" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release on July 8, 2025, the Company will proceed to consolidate its common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every two (2) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation"). The Company will not be changing its name or trading symbol.

The Company's new ISIN and CUSIP will be CA04965P3079 and 04965P307 respectively. The Effective date for the consolidation will be August 7th, 2025.

Currently there are 58,331,591 common shares issued and outstanding and after the Consolidation there will be approximately 29,165,795 common shares issued and outstanding. No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Instead, any fractional share interest of 0.5 or higher arising from the Consolidation will be rounded up to one whole Share, and any fractional share interest of less than 0.5 will be cancelled.

The Board has concluded that the Consolidation will position the Company with increased flexibility to seek additional capital given the current market conditions and would be in the best interests of the shareholders as it could lead to increased interest by a wider audience of potential investors and could better position the Company to obtain financing and pursue acquisition opportunities. In accordance with the Articles of the Company, the Consolidation may be approved by the board of directors of the Company and shareholder approval is not required.

Registered shareholders of the Company will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent with instructions for exchanging their pre-Consolidation Shares. Shareholders who hold their Shares through a broker or other intermediary will not need to complete a letter of transmittal.

The Company will also proceed with its previously announced Debt Settlement (the "Debt Settlement") whereby the Company proposes to issue up to 7,000,0000 common shares at a price of $0.05 (the "Debt Settlement Shares") on a post-consolidated basis in order to settle debts totalling up to $350,000. The closing of the Debt Settlement is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

About the Company

Atomic Minerals Corporation. is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol ATOM. Led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Our objective at Atomic Minerals is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments.

Currently, our property portfolio contains Uranium projects with significant technical merit in two locations known for hosting Uranium production in the past. The Company has three on the Colorado Plateau, within the continental United States. The plateau has previously produced 597 million pounds of U3O8 The other recently acquired property is located in the prolific Athabasca region in Saskatchewan, Canada and the Mount Laurier property recently acquired is located in Quebec, Canada.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.atomicminerals.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Atomic Minerals Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Atomic Minerals Corporation management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Atomic Minerals Corporation undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

