Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - Atomic Minerals Corporation (TSXV: ATOM) ("ATOMIC MINERALS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has received approval for the drilling of up to 15 drill holes at its 6,500-acre Harts Point Uranium Project ("Harts Point") in San Juan County, Utah. These holes will target the basal Moss Back member of the Chinle formation for uranium mineralization at depths of + 1500 feet (457 metres) and follow up on the successful 2024 drill results from former joint venture partner Kraken Energy.

Clive Massey, President & CEO of Atomic Minerals, commented, "We are very pleased to have approval for 15 drill holes at Harts Point. The focus of the next phase of drilling will be defining and tracing uranium mineralization along strike which we hope will define an arcuate belt similar to that at Lisbon Valley."

Off-scale radioactivity readings within the Moss Back Member of the Chinle Formation from downhole gamma ray probes of three historic oil and gas holes 4.5 km (2.8 miles) apart led to Atomic's staking of the Harts Point project, as part of the Atomic technical team's assessment of the Paradox Basin for Lisbon Valley analogs. The two hole drilled by Kraken Energy Corp.in 2024 highlighted anomalous down-hole readings in the Moss Back (see 2024-Mar-26 News Release).

Lisbon Valley, 31 km or 19 miles east of Harts Point, encompasses the Big Indian mining district, which produced just under 80 million pounds of uranium oxide ("U3O₈") and 19 million pounds of vanadium from 17 large mines between 1948 and 1988 from the Triassic Chinle and Permian Cutler Formations from relatively shallow depths to more than 2,550 feet. This production represents more than 80 percent of the uranium ore mined in Utah during this time period. Ore grades averaged 0.34 percent U3O8, making these the highest grade and thickest mineable widths of all the large uranium mining districts discovered in the United States.1

Lisbon Valley orebodies ranged in dimension from 2 to 13 meters ("m") (7 to 43 feet) thick, 100 to 3,048 m (328 to 10,000 feet) long, and 31 to 427 m (100 to 1,400 feet) wide. Individual orebodies range in size from a few hundred to over 20,000,000 pounds of U3O8, and were found within a S to SE trending arcuate belt 16 miles long by 1 mile (26 km by 1.6 km) wide associated with the SW side of the faulted Lisbon Valley Anticline.1

Several historic mines located 11 km (7 miles) west of the Harts Point Property produced approximately 280,000 lbs U3O₈ at 0.3% U3O₈ from the favorable Chinle Formation host rock.2 The three wide-spaced historic oil and gas wells within the Property boundary along the east flank of the Harts Point Anticline recorded 'off-scale' radioactivity within the favorable Chinle Formation host rock over widths of 2.1 to 3.7 m (7 to 12 feet) from depths of 390 to 417 m (1,280 to 1,368 feet).3

Atomic cautions investors mineralization at Lisbon Valley and west of Harts Point is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization at Harts Point.

Figure 1: Hart Point Property, San Juan County, Utah

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10252/273962_78725879a4549b09_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

Mr. R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC), an advisor to the Company, is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

Technical Information

The drilling results referenced in this release are from historical data, which Atomic Minerals is utilizing as a guide for current and future exploration efforts. The Company has not independently verified the sampling or analysis of this historical data. The planned drilling program at Harts Point will aim to validate the historical results, advancing the Company's understanding of the uranium potential at the site.

About the Harts Point Property

Harts Point is located in the heart of the Colorado Plateau, an area often referred to as "the Athabasca Basin of the U.S." due to its rich uranium resources. The property is situated 64 kilometers (40 miles) north of the White Mesa Uranium Mill, the only fully licensed and operational conventional uranium mill in the United States. Harts Point consists of 324 lode mining claims on BLM land, with drillimg approved for up to 15 exploration drill holes.

About the Company

Atomic Minerals Corp. is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol ATOM, led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic Minerals' objective is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments.

Atomic Minerals' property portfolio contains uranium projects in three locations within North America, all of which have significant technical merit and or are known for hosting uranium production in the past. Three of the properties are located on the Colorado Plateau, an area which has previously produced 597 million pounds of U3O8; Three others are in the prolific Athabasca Basin region and nine uranium projects are located Northern Saskatchewan, encompassing a total exploration area of 6,495 hectares.

For additional information about the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.atomicminerals.ca

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Clive Massey"

Clive H. Massey

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Atomic Minerals Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Atomic Minerals Corporation management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Atomic Minerals Corporation undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

