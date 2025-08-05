

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $179.61 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $146.93 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Jacobs Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $194.83 million or $1.62 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $3.031 billion from $2.883 billion last year.



Jacobs Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $179.61 Mln. vs. $146.93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.55 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue: $3.031 Bln vs. $2.883 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 - $6.10



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News