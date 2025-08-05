

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) released a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $763 million, or $2.78 per share. This compares with $772 million, or $2.69 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $728 million or $2.65 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $6.744 billion from $6.439 billion last year.



Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $763 Mln. vs. $772 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.78 vs. $2.69 last year. -Revenue: $6.744 Bln vs. $6.439 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.31 to $2.39 Full year EPS guidance: $9.85 to $10.08



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News