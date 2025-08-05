

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $94 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $98 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $132 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.7% to $1.335 billion from $1.345 billion last year.



Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.90- $3.30 Full year revenue guidance: $5,100 - $5,500 Bln



