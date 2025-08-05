

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, science and technology company Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025, based on two quarters of exceptional performance and enhanced clarity on the macro environment.



For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $11.15 to $11.45 per share on revenues between $17.0 billion and $17.25 billion.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $10.35 to $10.75 per share on revenues between $16.90 billion and $17.30 billion.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $10.93 per share on revenues of $17.17 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



On Friday, the Leidos Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on September 30, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2025.



