Dienstag, 05.08.2025
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
05.08.2025 14:10 Uhr
Teledyne DALSA: Teledyne launches Z-Trak Express 1K5 for cost-effective, in-line 3D measurement and inspection

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] company and a global leader in machine vision technology, introduces the Z-Trak Express 1K5 (http://www.teledynevisionsolutions.com/z-trak-express-1k5/) 3D laser profiler series. Purpose-built for cost-effective, in-line 3D measurement and inspection, the Z-Trak Express 1K5 is the latest innovation in the Z-Trak family (https://www.teledynevisionsolutions.com/categories/3d-vision/laser-profilers/). It delivers high-speed 3D inspection with real-time processing, achieving a maximum profile rate of 5,000 profiles per second across its full measurement range. This makes it ideal for a wide range of industries, including secondary battery production, automotive, lumber inspection, factory automation, and logistics.

Featuring a 1,700mm horizontal field-of-view, the Z-Trak Express 1K5 enables precise measurement and inspection of wide-body objects such as wooden planks, road surfaces, pallets, and automotive body parts, using a single sensor. It also supports the integration of multiple sensors in a variety of topologies, enabling advanced measurement and inspection tasks such as measuring the thickness of moving parts, performing continuous 360° inspections, and extending the horizontal field-of-view, all without compromising Z-resolution. To simplify deployment and reduce costs, the Z-Trak Express 1K5 synchronizes multiple sensors using a data cable and supports content-based triggering for enhanced flexibility.

All Z-Trak profilers are deployment-ready, delivering micrometer level measurements without the need for in-field calibration. To accommodate objects of varying sizes, shapes, colors, finishes, and material compositions, Z-Trak Express 1K5 includes real-time, user programmable profile enhancement functions, two-point HDR, and models with eye-safe red or blue lasers. Like all Z-Trak laser profilers, Z-Trak Express 1K5 performs on-board processing without compromising the profile rate.

The Z-Trak Express 1K5 series comes bundled with:

  • Z-Trak 3D Apps Studio (https://www.teledynevisionsolutions.com/support/support-center/software-firmware-downloads/dalsa/z-trak-3d-apps-studio/) - a license for a powerful suite of software tools for in-line measurement and inspection
  • Z-Expert - a graphical configuration utility
  • Sherlock8 (https://www.teledynevisionsolutions.com/products/sherlock/?model=sherlock&vertical=tvs-dalsa-end-user&segment=tvs) - a field proven rapid deployment platform for machine vision, enabling seamless communication with PLCs and other devices via industry standard communication protocols such as TCP/IP, MODBUS®, ProfiNet® and more.

For more details, please visit the product page (https://www.teledynevisionsolutions.com/products/z-trak-express-1k5/), and for sales enquiries, visit our contact page (https://www.teledynevisionsolutions.com/contact/contact-us/).

Teledyne Vision Solutions offers the world's most comprehensive, vertically integrated portfolio of industrial and scientific imaging technology. Aligned under one umbrella, Teledyne DALSA, e2v CMOS image sensors, FLIR IIS, Lumenera, Photometrics, Princeton Instruments, Judson Technologies, Acton Optics, and Adimec form an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience and best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other's strengths to provide the deepest, widest sensing and related technology portfolio in the world. Teledyne offers worldwide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

Media Contact
Jessica Broom
Jessica.broom@teledyne.com


