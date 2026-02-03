Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) today announced that, from January 17 through January 22, it conducted an Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) demonstration in Icelandic waters using its state-of-the-art autonomous underwater vehicles:

Slocum Sentinel Glider with a 60-meter-long passive acoustic towed array

Slocum G3 Glider with integrated Teledyne Benthos acoustic communications

Two Advanced Profiling Explorer (APEX) floats fitted with ambient noise Passive Acoustic Monitoring

Several NATO members were in attendance to witness the trials which were conducted from the Teledyne Gavia facility located in Kópavogur, Iceland. "We are pleased to be demonstrating this technology which helps address a critical issue for global security," said George Bobb, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne. "We are excited to show what is possible with proven, mature, commercial technology currently in use by NATO militaries."

With assistance from the Icelandic Coast Guard, the Teledyne team was able to deploy the autonomous underwater gliders into the North Atlantic in the strategic Greenland Iceland gap from the Coast Guard Ship ICGV Þór. The Sentinel Glider towed a passive acoustic thin-line hydrophone array specifically designed to identify surface and subsurface vehicle noise in the water. The silent autonomous gliders, transversing the water column to 1,000 meters and equipped with the sensitive passive acoustic array, create a formidable barrier for subsea adversaries.

In addition to acoustic payloads, Teledyne demonstrated the ability for its glider to acoustically exfiltrate data from a sea-bottom node, deployed as part of the demonstration. Simulated mission data was recovered from the node in real-time and later transmitted via satellite to the shore-based Mission Operations Control Centers in Iceland and the United Kingdom. "This result showcases our ability to meet a large percentage of existing requirements for conducting ASW with autonomous systems in the North Atlantic," said Dan Shropshire, Vice President of Business Development for Teledyne Marine Vehicles and project lead. "The combination of our platforms with advanced sensor technologies, including the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, allows us to bring a force multiplier to militaries world-wide, but at a fraction of the operational expense."

In addition to the technical demonstration, Teledyne highlighted the ability to establish a Remote Operations Center with help from its long-time partner at the National Oceanographic Centre (NOC) in the United Kingdom, where Teledyne has a European Glider service and repair center. The gliders were piloted in tandem with Iceland from the NOC. Data was retrieved and displayed from the subsea node for use simultaneously at both Operations Center locations. "Teledyne already has a large footprint in the U.K. with 18 principal facilities and approximately 2,600 employees," said Brian Maguire, Teledyne Marine Chief Operating Officer. "We are investing even more significantly to bring autonomous technology to the Ministry of Defense and the Royal Navy."

