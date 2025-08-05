Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QA4K | ISIN: US2641201064 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.08.2025 14:10 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Duck Creek Technologies: PURE Insurance Enhances Member Billing Experience with Upgrade to Duck Creek Billing

Cloud-based solution delivers streamlined financial operations, real-time insights, and personalized billing options for PURE members

BOSTON , Aug. 05, 2025, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty, the member-owned insurer designed for successful, responsible families, has upgraded to the latest version of Duck Creek Billing.

By leveraging Duck Creek Billing, PURE gains enhanced stability, performance, and access to the latest billing innovations allowing for greater customization and automated financial operations.

"Upgrading to the latest Duck Creek Billing solution is a strategic step that reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our members at every touchpoint," said Meenakshi Rungta, VP, Finance Divisional Information Officer at PURE Insurance. "This enhanced platform builds on our existing capabilities-boosting operational efficiency, streamlining financial management and supporting an even more seamless and intuitive billing experience."

Duck Creek Billing is a comprehensive, SaaS-based insurance billing software solution that streamlines billing processes, enhances customer experience and improves financial management for carriers, by automating invoicing, premium collections and payment processing, all the while offering flexible billing options and configurations.

"PURE Insurance is a valued long-time customer, known for consistently delivering an outstanding service experience," said Chris McCloskey, Chief Operating Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. "We're proud that Duck Creek Billing plays a role in helping PURE elevate its member experience through more modern, flexible and seamless billing capabilities."

About PURE Insurance
Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange) is dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for responsible high net worth families, providing customizable coverage for high value homes, automobiles, jewelry, art, personal liability, watercraft, flood, fraud and cyber fraud. PURE's low cost of capital, careful member selection and proactive risk management all contribute to highly competitive rates and a Financial Strength Rating of "A.

About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.comto learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information - LinkedInand X.

Media Contacts:??
Marianne Dempsey/Tara Stred??
duckcreek@threeringsinc.com??


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.