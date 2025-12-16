Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (OTCQB: NBLXF) (FSE: INE0) ("Noble Plains" or the "Company") a U.S. focused uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the third set of drill results with a further eighteen drill holes completed at its flagship Duck Creek Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. Today's drill results continue to build on the strong prior results of the first 24 holes released on December 1st & 9th 2025, confirming a geological trend with strong potential, being proven by efficient and cost-effective drilling. The drill campaign to date maintains an impressive 78% success rate over the 42 completed drill holes.

"Each new batch of drill results is increasing our confidence in the mineralization at Duck Creek and sharpening the path toward a compliant resource," said Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Noble Plains. "This is the foundation of long-term value creation, systematically transforming historical data into defined uranium pounds in the ground. As the uranium market strengthens, projects with scale, continuity, and a clear line to resource definition will matter most. Duck Creek is delivering on those criteria and will provide shareholders meaningful exposure to this uranium cycle."

Of special note, hole 25-28-028 intersected two zones, the first with 13.5 feet of 0.063% eU308 including 5.0 feet of 0.117% eU308 and the second zone of 5.0 feet of 0.173% eU308 included 3.0 feet of 0.257% eU308. Hole 25-28-29 intersected 12.5 feet of 0.068% eU308, including 3 feet of 0.185% eU308 and hole 25-28-037 intersected 9.0 feet 0.156% eU308, including 5.0 feet of 0.251% eU308.

Table 1: Drill Intercept Highlights

Hole ID Easting Northing Hole Depth

(ft) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) Grade

(% eU3O8)* 25-28-025 448,975 4,778,053 780 91.0 100.5 9.5 0.055 25-28-028 449,005 4,778,173 200 47.0 60.5 13.5 0.063 25-28-028 449,005 4,778,173 200 70.5 75.5 5.0 0.173 25-28-029 449,012 4,778,220 200 81.0 93.5 12.5 0.068 25-28-030 449,047 4,778,262 200 104.5 120.5 16.0 0.049 25-28-031 448,774 4,778,051 780 7.5 37.5 30.0 0.016 25-28-032 449,020 4,778,261 200 72.0 88.5 16.5 0.055 25-28-033 449,112 4,778,262 200 102.0 111.0 9.0 0.032 25-28-034 449,152 4,778,068 200 131.5 137.0 5.5 0.054 25-28-036 449,185 4,778,143 200 7.0 23.0 16.0 0.019 25-28-037 449,219 4,778,205 200 97.5 106.5 9.0 0.156 25-28-038 449,247 4,778,234 200 93.0 99.5 6.5 0.048 25-28-039 449,231 4,778,296 200 95.5 106.5 11.0 0.039 25-28-040 449,219 4,778,173 200 101.0 110.5 9.5 0.051 25-28-042 449,200 4,778,040 200 18.0 23.5 5.5 0.046

Including:

Hole ID Easting Northing Hole Depth

(ft) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length (ft) Grade

(% eU308)* 25-28-025 448,975 4,778,053 780 93.0 99.5 6.50 0.073 25-28-028 449,005 4,778,173 200 48.5 53.5 5.0 0.117 25-28-028 449,005 4,778,173 200 72.0 75.0 3.0 0.257 25-28-029 449,012 4,778,220 200 91.0 94.0 3.0 0.185 25-28-030 449,047 4,778,262 200 115.0 118.5 3.5 0.124 25-28-032 449,020 4,778,261 200 80.0 83.5 3.5 0.121 25-28-037 449,219 4,778,205 200 99.5 104.5 5.0 0.251 25-28-039 449,231 4,778,296 200 103.0 105.5 2.5 0.081

* All of the holes drilled are vertical and the geological units are essentially flat so that intercept widths are interpreted to be true thickness. The water table in the first 42 holes ranges from a depth of 5 feet to 75 feet and averages 19 feet deep. The Grade x Thickness ("GT") of the holes above ranges from 0.25 to 1.40 and average 0.59 GT.

"From a technical perspective, the results from the first 42 holes provide a high level of confidence in both the continuity and predictability of the Duck Creek roll-front system," said Paul Cowley, COO of Noble Plains Uranium. "Holes to date are generally 35-50 metres (115 ft-165 ft) apart, covering a strike length of 900 metres (2950ft). We are still early in the program, less than one-third of the planned drilling, yet we continue to intersect consistent mineralisation with strong grades and thicknesses. This level of repeatability is exactly what we want to see at this stage and strongly supports our geological model as we advance toward a compliant resource."

The Company filed a Technical Report, available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile, on the Duck Creek Project on August 14, 2025, which outlined an exploration target ranging from 2.37 million tons at 0.03% U3O₈ to 5.45 million tons at 0.05% U3O₈. These ranges were based on assumed Grade-Thickness ("GT") values of 0.2 for the lower case and 0.598 for the upper case. The exploration target is conceptual in nature, does not meet the standards to be classified as mineral resources or mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the exploration target will be realized.

Figure 1 shows the location of the eighteen new holes in red with first twenty-four holes in green within the 3-mile-long trend of historic drilling. These first forty-two holes are part of the 130 planned "expansion" holes referred to under the Ongoing Drill Program Overview section below.







Figure 1 - New Drillhole Locations

Ongoing Drill Program Overview

The Duck Creek drill program, permitted for up to 37,400 ft across ~150 holes, is structured around three key objectives:

1. Confirmation of Historic Data - 16 Holes

To verify 1,317 historic intercepts in the Wasatch Formation and support a uranium resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards.

2. Expansion of Shallow Mineralisation ~ 130 Holes

Designed to extend mineralised boundaries and target higher-grade areas along the 3-mile-long Wasatch roll-front corridor.

3. First-Ever Drilling of the Fort Union Formation ~ 10 Holes

For the first time, Noble Plains will drill to ~1,200 ft to test the Fort Union, where neighbouring projects host the majority of their compliant resources.

Details of the Drilling Program

* The geophysical results are based on equivalent uranium (eU3O8) of the gamma-ray probes calibrated at the Department of Energy's Test Facility in Casper, Wyoming. A geophysical tool with gamma-ray, spontaneous potential, resistivity, and drift detectors was utilized. The reader is cautioned that the reported uranium grades may not reflect actual concentrations due to the potential for disequilibrium between uranium and its gamma emitting daughter products. The drill results were determined using thickness and grade % cutoffs of 2-ft, 0.02% eU3O8 and GT >0.2.

The holes drilled to date are generally 120-160 feet apart and have now covered a strike length of roughly half a mile. The drilling is being done by Tyler Exploration Inc. utilizing a truck mounted mud-rotary rig and the geophysical logging by Hawkins CBM Logging, both of Wyoming. Bradley Parkes P.Geo, VP Exploration and Paul Cowley P.Geo, Chief Operating Officer for Noble Plains Uranium Corp., supervised the drilling activities.

Next Steps and Outlook

Drilling is ongoing and the Company will continue releasing results in batches to maintain transparency and demonstrate progress as the confirmation and expansion phases advance. The first deep Fort Union tests are planned for later in the program.

With the results of the ongoing drill campaign, along with the historic database, the Company continues to aim for a resource estimate prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards in the first half of 2026.

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR) - the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of rapidly delineating NI 43-101 compliant resources and building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Drew Zimmerman", CEO & President

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Noble Plains Uranium Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned drill program, the timing of drilling and results, the potential to outline a uranium resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards, the potential to confirm or expand mineralisation, and the potential of the Duck Creek Project to become a significant uranium asset. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: exploration results that may not be consistent with historical data or expectations, geological or technical issues, regulatory approvals, availability of equipment and personnel, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, and fluctuating commodity prices, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

