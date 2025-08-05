Fox Corporation: Fox Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Revenues Of $3.29 Billion, Net Income Of $719 Million, And Adjusted Ebitda Of $939 Million

FOX REPORTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2025 REVENUES OF $16.30 BILLION, NET INCOME OF $2.29 BILLION, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $3.62 BILLION

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) ("FOX" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2025.

Commenting on the results, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch said:

"Fiscal 2025 was another outstanding year for FOX, demonstrating broad based strength across our businesses and achieving record financial results all while making important investments in our digital growth assets. We enter fiscal 2026 with solid operational and financial momentum and look forward to another exciting year that will include the launch of FOX One. We remain confident that our focused strategy, leadership position in key verticals and strong balance sheet will continue to deliver value to all shareholders. Underscoring our confidence in the trajectory of the business, this morning we announced a $5 billion increase to our share repurchase authorization and an increase in our semi-annual dividend to $0.28 per share."

FOURTH QUARTER COMPANY RESULTS

The Company reported total quarterly revenues of $3.29 billion, an increase of $195 million or 6% from the amount reported in the prior year quarter. Affiliate fee revenues increased 3%, driven by 4% growth at the Television segment and 2% growth at the Cable Network Programming segment. Advertising revenues increased 7%, primarily due to continued digital growth led by the Tubi AVOD service, and stronger news ratings and pricing, partially offset by the absence of the prior year broadcasts of the UEFA European Championship and CONMEBOL Copa América. Other revenues increased 33%, primarily due to higher content revenues.

The Company reported quarterly net income of $719 million as compared to the $320 million reported in the prior year quarter. Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders was $717 million ($1.57 per share) as compared to the $319 million ($0.68 per share) reported in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders1 was $581 million ($1.27 per share) as compared to the $423 million ($0.90 per share) reported in the prior year quarter.

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA2 was $939 million, an increase of $166 million or 21% from the amount reported in the prior year quarter, due to the revenue increase noted above, partially offset by higher expenses. The increase in expenses was primarily due to higher entertainment programming costs, digital content costs, and corporate expenses, partially offset by lower sports programming rights amortization and production costs, including the absence of the prior year broadcasts of the UEFA European Championship and CONMEBOL Copa América.

FULL YEAR COMPANY RESULTS

The Company reported total full year revenues of $16.30 billion, an increase of $2.32 billion or 17% from the amount reported in the prior year. Affiliate fee revenues increased 5%, driven by 7% growth at the Television segment and 3% growth at the Cable Network Programming segment. Advertising revenues increased 26%, primarily due to the impact of Super Bowl LIX, higher political advertising revenues, continued digital growth led by the Tubi AVOD service, and stronger news pricing and ratings. Other revenues increased 47%, primarily due to higher sports sublicensing revenues.

The Company reported full year net income of $2.29 billion as compared to the $1.55 billion reported in the prior year. Net Income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders was $2.26 billion ($4.91 per share) as compared to the $1.50 billion ($3.13 per share) reported in the prior year. Adjusted net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders was $2.20 billion ($4.78 per share) as compared to the $1.65 billion ($3.43 per share) reported in the prior year.

Full year Adjusted EBITDA was $3.62 billion, an increase of $741 million or 26% from the amount reported in the prior year, due to the revenue increase noted above, partially offset by higher expenses. The increase in expenses was primarily due to higher sports programming rights amortization and production costs, including the impact of Super Bowl LIX, and higher digital content costs.

REVIEW OF OPERATING RESULTS



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Twelve Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

$ Millions Revenues by Component:





























Affiliate fee $ 1,908

$ 1,859

$ 7,656

$ 7,324 Advertising 1,078

1,007

6,865

5,444 Other 301

226

1,779

1,212 Total revenues $ 3,287

$ 3,092

$ 16,300

$ 13,980















Segment Revenues:





























Cable Network Programming $ 1,532

$ 1,438

$ 6,930

$ 5,955 Television 1,707

1,615

9,325

7,875 Corporate and Other 63

53

244

209 Eliminations (15)

(14)

(199)

(59) Total revenues $ 3,287

$ 3,092

$ 16,300

$ 13,980















Adjusted EBITDA:





























Cable Network Programming $ 747

$ 703

$ 3,030

$ 2,693 Television 308

148

945

506 Corporate and Other (116)

(78)

(351)

(316) Adjusted EBITDA3 $ 939

$ 773

$ 3,624

$ 2,883















Depreciation and amortization:





























Cable Network Programming $ 25

$ 20

$ 94

$ 77 Television 32

31

119

117 Corporate and Other 45

47

172

195 Total depreciation and amortization $ 102

$ 98

$ 385

$ 389

CABLE NETWORK PROGRAMMING



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Twelve Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024





$ Millions



Revenues













Affiliate fee $ 1,068

$ 1,048

$ 4,316

$ 4,188 Advertising 378

328

1,531

1,262 Other 86

62

1,083

505 Total revenues 1,532

1,438

6,930

5,955 Operating expenses (618)

(578)

(3,275)

(2,668) Selling, general and administrative (168)

(161)

(635)

(610) Amortization of cable distribution investments 1

4

10

16 Segment EBITDA $ 747

$ 703

$ 3,030

$ 2,693

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Cable Network Programming reported quarterly segment revenues of $1.53 billion, an increase of $94 million or 7% from the amount reported in the prior year quarter. Affiliate fee revenues increased $20 million or 2% as contractual price increases were partially offset by the impact of net subscriber declines. Advertising revenues increased $50 million or 15%, primarily due to higher news ratings, pricing and digital advertising revenues, partially offset by the absence of the prior year broadcasts of the CONMEBOL Copa América and UEFA European Championship. Other revenues increased $24 million or 39%, led by higher Fox Nation subscribers.

Cable Network Programming reported quarterly segment EBITDA of $747 million, an increase of $44 million or 6% from the amount reported in the prior year quarter, due to the revenue increase noted above, partially offset by higher expenses. The increase in expenses was primarily due to higher sports programming rights amortization and production costs.

Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2025

Cable Network Programming reported full year segment revenues of $6.93 billion, an increase of $975 million or 16% from the amount reported in the prior year. Affiliate fee revenues increased $128 million or 3%, as contractual price increases were partially offset by the impact of net subscriber declines. Advertising revenues increased $269 million or 21%, primarily due to higher news pricing, ratings and digital advertising revenues. Other revenues increased $578 million, led by higher sports sublicensing revenues.

Cable Network Programming reported full year segment EBITDA of $3.03 billion, an increase of $337 million or 13% from the amount reported in the prior year, due to the revenue increase noted above partially offset by higher expenses. The increase in expenses was primarily due to higher sports programming rights amortization and production costs.

TELEVISION



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Twelve Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024





$ Millions



Revenues













Advertising $ 700

$ 679

$ 5,334

$ 4,182 Affiliate fee 840

811

3,340

3,136 Other 167

125

651

557 Total revenues 1,707

1,615

9,325

7,875 Operating expenses (1,117)

(1,194)

(7,308)

(6,372) Selling, general and administrative (282)

(273)

(1,072)

(997) Segment EBITDA $ 308

$ 148

$ 945

$ 506

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Television reported quarterly segment revenues of $1.71 billion, an increase of $92 million or 6% from the amount reported in the prior year quarter. Advertising revenues increased $21 million or 3%, primarily due to continued digital growth led by the Tubi AVOD service, partially offset by the absence of the prior year broadcasts of the UEFA European Championship and CONMEBOL Copa América. Affiliate fee revenues increased $29 million or 4%, driven by higher average rates at the Company's owned and operated television stations and increases in fees from third-party FOX affiliates. Other revenues increased $42 million or 34%, primarily due to higher content revenues.

Television reported quarterly segment EBITDA of $308 million an increase of $160 million or 108% from the amount reported in the prior year quarter, due to the revenue increases noted above as well as lower expenses. The decrease in expenses was primarily due to lower sports programming rights amortization and production cost, including the absence of costs associated with the UEFA European Championship and CONMEBOL Copa América, partially offset by higher entertainment programming costs and higher digital content costs.

Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2025

Television reported full year segment revenues of $9.33 billion, an increase of $1.45 billion or 18% from the amount reported in the prior year. Advertising revenues increased $1.15 billion or 28%, primarily due to the impact of Super Bowl LIX, higher political advertising revenues, and continued digital growth led by the Tubi AVOD service. Affiliate fee revenues increased $204 million or 7%, driven by higher average rates at the Company's owned and operated television stations and increases in fees from third-party FOX affiliates. Other revenues increased $94 million or 17%, primarily due to higher content revenues.

Television reported full year segment EBITDA of $945 million, an increase of $439 million or 87% from the amount reported in the prior year, due to the revenue increase noted above, partially offset by higher expenses. The increase in expenses was primarily driven by higher sports rights amortization and production costs, including the impact of Super Bowl LIX, and higher digital content costs.

DIVIDEND

The Company's Board of Directors has authorized an increase in the Company's semi-annual dividend and has declared a dividend of $0.28 per Class A and Class B share. This dividend is payable on September 24, 2025 with a record date for determining dividend entitlements of September 3, 2025.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

The Company today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized incremental stock repurchases of an additional $5 billion of the Company's Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock (collectively, the "Common Stock"). With this increase, the Company's total stock repurchase authorization is now $12 billion. The repurchase of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock may be conducted on a discretionary basis from time to time in the open market or by other means, subject to market conditions and other factors. The program has no time limit and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time. As of June 30, 2025, the Company has repurchased approximately $5.6 billion of its Class A common stock and approximately $1.0 billion of its Class B common stock. During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately $250 million of its Class A common stock.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "outlook" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements in this press release due to changes in economic, business, competitive, technological, strategic and/or regulatory factors and other factors affecting the operation of the Company's businesses. More detailed information about these factors is contained in the documents the Company has filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Statements in this press release speak only as of the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement made in this press release or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations, except as required by law.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Twelve Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

$ Millions, except per share amounts















Revenues $ 3,287

$ 3,092

$ 16,300

$ 13,980















Operating expenses (1,759)

(1,784)

(10,518)

(9,089) Selling, general and administrative (590)

(539)

(2,168)

(2,024) Depreciation and amortization (102)

(98)

(385)

(389) Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters (99)

(43)

(350)

(67) Equity losses of affiliates (18)

(44)

(29)

(44) Interest expense, net (42)

(47)

(227)

(216) Non-operating other, net 282

(86)

438

(47) Income before income tax expense 959

451

3,061

2,104 Income tax expense (240)

(131)

(768)

(550) Net income 719

320

2,293

1,554 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

(1)

(30)

(53) Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders $ 717

$ 319

$ 2,263

$ 1,501































Weighted average shares: 457

468

461

480















Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders per $ 1.57

$ 0.68

$ 4.91

$ 3.13

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

$ Millions Assets:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,351

$ 4,319 Receivables, net 2,472

2,364 Inventories, net 432

626 Other 174

192 Total current assets 8,429

7,501







Non-current assets:





Property, plant and equipment, net 1,705

1,696 Intangible assets, net 2,969

3,038 Goodwill 3,639

3,544 Deferred tax assets 2,721

2,878 Other non-current assets 3,732

3,315 Total assets $ 23,195

$ 21,972







Liabilities and Equity:





Current liabilities:





Borrowings $ -

$ 599 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,897

2,353 Total current liabilities 2,897

2,952







Non-current liabilities:





Borrowings 6,602

6,598 Other liabilities 1,341

1,366 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 288

242 Commitments and contingencies













Equity:





Class A common stock, $0.01 par value 2

2 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 7,603

7,678 Retained earnings 4,479

3,139 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (124)

(107) Total Fox Corporation stockholders' equity 11,962

10,714 Noncontrolling interests 105

100 Total equity 12,067

10,814 Total liabilities and equity $ 23,195

$ 21,972

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Twelve Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

$ Millions Operating Activities:





Net income $ 2,293

$ 1,554 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 385

389 Amortization of cable distribution investments 10

16 Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters 267

67 Equity-based compensation 135

90 Equity losses of affiliates 29

44 Cash distributions received from affiliates 13

- Non-operating other, net (438)

47 Deferred income taxes 164

203 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions





Receivables and other assets (95)

(172) Inventories net of programming payable 521

(303) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 89

(1) Other changes, net (49)

(94) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,324

1,840







INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Property, plant and equipment (331)

(345) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (97)

- Purchase of investments (79)

(103) Other investing activities, net (30)

(4) Net cash used in investing activities (537)

(452)







FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Repurchase of shares (1,000)

(1,000) Repayment of borrowings (600)

(1,250) Borrowings -

1,232 Dividends paid and distributions (277)

(281) Other financing activities, net 122

(42) Net cash used in financing activities (1,755)

(1,341)







Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,032

47 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 4,319

4,272 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 5,351

$ 4,319

NOTE 1 - ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EPS

The Company uses net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders excluding net income effects of Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters, adjustments to Equity earnings (losses) of affiliates, Non-operating other, net, Tax provisions and Noncontrolling interest adjustments ("Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted EPS" respectively) to evaluate the performance of the Company's operations exclusive of certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are not measures of performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management uses these measures in comparing the Company's historical performance and believes that they provide meaningful and comparable information to management, investors and equity analysts to assist in their analysis of the Company's performance relative to prior periods and the Company's competitors.

The following table reconciles net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and EPS attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Income

EPS

Income

EPS

$ Millions, except per share data Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders $ 717

$ 1.57

$ 319

$ 0.68















Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters 99

0.22

43

0.09















Non-operating other, net (282)

(0.62)

86

0.18















Tax provision 47

0.10

(25)

(0.05)















As adjusted $ 581

$ 1.27

$ 423

$ 0.90

The following table reconciles net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and EPS attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:



Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Income

EPS

Income

EPS

$ Millions, except per share data Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders $ 2,263

$ 4.91

$ 1,501

$ 3.13















Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters 350

0.76

67

0.14















Non-operating other, net (438)

(0.95)

47

0.10















Tax provision 27

0.06

(1)

-















Noncontrolling interest adjustment -

-

31

0.06















As adjusted $ 2,202

$ 4.78

$ 1,645

$ 3.43

NOTE 2 - ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Revenues less Operating expenses and Selling, general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA does not include: Amortization of cable distribution investments, Depreciation and amortization, Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters, Equity earnings (losses) of affiliates, Interest expense, net, Non-operating other, net and Income tax expense.

Management believes that information about Adjusted EBITDA assists all users of the Company's Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of the Company's portfolio of businesses separate from non-operational factors that affect Net income, thus providing insight into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. Adjusted EBITDA provides management, investors and equity analysts a measure to analyze the operating performance of the Company's business and its enterprise value against historical data and competitors' data, although historical results, including Adjusted EBITDA, may not be indicative of future results (as operating performance is highly contingent on many factors, including customer tastes and preferences).

Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income, cash flow and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, this measure does not reflect cash available to fund requirements and excludes items, such as depreciation and amortization and impairment charges, which are significant components in assessing the Company's financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2025:



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Twelve Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

$ Millions Net income $ 719

$ 320

$ 2,293

$ 1,554 Add:













Amortization of cable distribution investments 1

4

10

16 Depreciation and amortization 102

98

385

389 Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters 99

43

350

67 Equity losses of affiliates 18

44

29

44 Interest expense, net 42

47

227

216 Non-operating other, net (282)

86

(438)

47 Income tax expense 240

131

768

550 Adjusted EBITDA $ 939

$ 773

$ 3,624

$ 2,883





