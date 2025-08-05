

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fox Corp. (FOXA) announced that FOX One, the new direct to consumer streaming service, will launch on August 21 for $19.99 per month or $199.99 annually. The company noted that users will be able to bundle FOX One and FOX Nation for $24.99 per month or the equivalent of $19.99 per month when purchasing the annual plan at launch.



FOX One is Fox Corporation's wholly-owned, direct to consumer streaming service, bringing together the full portfolio of FOX brands, including FOX News Channel, FOX Sports, the FOX Network, B1G, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, FOX Local Stations and FOX Nation through the bundle.



