

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (PEG) again maintained its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 in a range of $3.94 to $4.06 per share.



On average, 17 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.01 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said it continues to be on-track to execute on our full-year, $3.8 billion regulated investment program, as it pursues opportunities to grow its existing 5 to 7 percent compound annual growth outlook for adjusted Operating Earnings over the 2025 to 2029 period, including the potential to contract its nuclear output under long-term agreements.



