

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $585 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $434 million, or $0.87 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $384 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.8% to $2.805 billion from $2.423 billion last year.



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $585 Mln. vs. $434 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.17 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue: $2.805 Bln vs. $2.423 Bln last year.



