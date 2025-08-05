ZenaTech Inc.: ZenaTech Closes a Seventh Drone as a Service (DaaS) Acquisition in North Carolina Expanding its Southeast Region and Government Opportunities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI-powered drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announced the closing of its seventh Drone as a Service acquisition. Morgan Surveying, Inc. is a Greensboro, North Carolina-based land surveying firm with an established reputation for serving customers in Guilford County and surrounding areas for over 30 years. This marks the first completed acquisition in North Carolina, expanding the DaaS business presence in the Southeast region along with five recent Florida-based acquisitions. It also enhances the company's ability to sell to both government and commercial customers.

"By bringing Morgan Surveying into our DaaS portfolio we are strengthening operations in the Southeast region while accelerating expertise and expansion into government opportunities, particularly at the county, city and state level," said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. "We're integrating AI-powered drones as an important land surveying tool, elevating how land is understood, mapped and managed. This transaction supports our growing national Drone as a Service network as well as our mission to deliver precise, efficient, and scalable drone-powered insights across multiple industries from construction to conservation."

Morgan Surveyingoffers a full range of land surveying services including boundary and topographic surveys, surveys supporting real estate transactions, construction, land development, utility plans, and subdivision design and zoning. With a strong portfolio of municipal, county, and private sector clients, Morgan Surveying provides a strong fit for ZenaTech's national DaaS platform.

ZenaTech has now completed seven US acquisitions toward its goal of acquiring and establishing 25 Drone as a Service locations nationwide by mid next year. The company's DaaS model provides flexible, on-demand access to drone services for surveying, inspections, automation and more-eliminating the need for customers to invest in drone hardware and software, pilots, maintenance, or regulatory compliance. The company is acquiring land survey engineering companies and other business ripe for innovation, to advance its national vision for a scalable, tech-enabled multiservice drone business anchored by existing customers and recurring revenue opportunities.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech(Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a business technology solution provider specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in agriculture, defense, logistics and land survey sectors, ZenaTech's portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, precision, and cost savings. The Company operates through offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its DaaS business and network in the US.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, process automation and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nanoindoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Squareis an outdoor drone designed for land survey and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

