

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fox Corporation (FOX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $717 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $319 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $581 million or $1.27 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $3.287 billion from $3.092 billion last year.



Fox Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



