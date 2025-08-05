

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.15 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Arteris, Inc. (AIP) is up over 61% at $15.28. STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is up over 44% at $26.75. Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) is up over 24% at $19.11. Rubico Inc. (RUBI) is up over 23% at $4.20. Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) is up over 18% at $110.00. Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) is up over 18% at $19.77. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) is up over 13% at $11.20. FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) is up over 13% at $4.48. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) is up over 11% at $10.92. NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB) is up over 6% at $3.53.



In the Red



Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) is down over 25% at $14.94. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) is down over 24% at $98.33. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is down over 17% at $6.67. Gartner, Inc. (IT) is down over 16% at $283.00. Enviri Corporation (NVRI) is down over 15% at $7.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is down over 13% at $408.67. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is down over 12% at $55.80. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is down over 12% at $52.44. Semrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) is down over 11% at $8.20. Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) is down over 11% at $5.86.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News