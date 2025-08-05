OrganoClick AB: Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting in OrganoClick AB (publ) on 5 August 2025

The following resolutions, among others, were passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") in OrganoClick AB (publ) (the "Company") held today, 5 August 2025:

Resolution on approval of issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders

The Meeting resolved to approve the Board of directors' resolution on the 17 July 2025 on approval of issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue"). The Rights Issue includes a maximum of 11,543,290 shares in the Company, which means an increase of the share capital of a maximum of SEK 115,432.903643. The right to subscribe for shares shall, with preferential rights for existing shareholders, be granted to those who are registered as shareholders in the Company on the record date 6 August 2025. For each existing share, two (2) subscription rights is obtained for every shareholder. Seventeen (17) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) share in the Company. Subscription of shares can also be made without subscription rights. Subscription of shares shall be made during the period commencing on 8 August 2025 up to and including 22 August 2025. The subscription price per share of the Rights issue is SEK 1.76.

Resolution on directed issue of shares for payment of remuneration to the board of directors

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the major shareholders' proposal, on a directed issue of shares for payment of remuneration to the board of directors (the "Directed Issue"). The Directed Issue includes a maximum of 341,759 shares, which means an increase of the share capital of a maximum of SEK 3 417,590108. The right to subscribe for new shares shall, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, be granted to members of the board of directors of the Company who have chosen to receive remuneration in the form of shares whereby a total of five persons may receive allocation. The maximum number of shares a person may be allocated is 136,363 shares. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to enable the Company to fulfil its obligations regarding payment of board remuneration in the form of shares in accordance with the resolution adopted at the Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2025. The subscription price per share of the Directed Issue is SEK 1.76.

Resolution on the election of a new board member

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the major shareholders' proposal, to elect Sara Lindell as new board member.

A presentation of the members of the Board of Directors is available on the Company's website.

Information about the 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting

Further information about OrganoClick AB's 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting is available on the Company's website, www.organoclick.com.

.........................................................................................

For more information, please contact:

Mårten Hellberg, CEO

0707 - 16 48 90, marten.hellberg@organoclick.com

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

About OrganoClick

OrganoClick is a Swedish green chemical company, founded in 2006 replacing hidden plastic and harmful chemicals in fiber-based materials with green chemical solutions based on fossil-free raw materials. Based on the company's patented "OrganoClick" technologies, which are inspired by nature's chemistry, OrganoClick develops, produces and markets a range of products with the aim of enabling a green transition. For example, the biobased binder OC-BioBinder for the nonwoven and paper industry, the biodegradable textile impregnation OrganoTex® for consumers and the textile industry, the biocidal-free wood protection technology OrganoWood® for wood treatment companies and the construction industry, as well as eco-labelled maintenance products for home owners under the BIOkleen brand. OrganoClick was founded as a spin-off from Stockholm University and the Swedish Agricultural University and has received several awards for its green innovations, including being named a "Climate Solver" by the World Wide Fund for Nature - WWF. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has its headquarters, production and R&D in Täby, north of Stockholm. OrganoClick's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB, tel: +46 (0)8 503 01 551, email: ca@mangold.se.