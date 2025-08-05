

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast (CMCSA) is investing $19 million to expand high-speed Internet infrastructure in Bossier City, aiming to bridge the digital divide and strengthen its role as a community partner.



The project, expected to be fully completed by the end of 2026, includes rolling out new services in select neighborhoods and offering affordable Internet plans, starting at $14.95/month, with a five-year price guarantee for transparency and accessibility.



Comcast emphasized its commitment to Bossier City's residents by supporting local traditions, offering digital access programs, and participating in community events.



Regional SVP Mike McArdle stated that the company is dedicated to serving the people of Bossier City through connectivity and outreach efforts, including veteran recognition and public events.



Throughout the summer, Comcast was actively involved in city events, such as lighting the Bakowski Bridge of Lights in purple and hosting interactive activities at the Red River Balloon Rally. It also collaborated with the African American Celebration Corporation to provide free haircuts to veterans and military families while promoting initiatives like Lift Zones, which offer free WiFi in public community centers.



Ronnie Colvin, Senior Director of External Affairs, reiterated that Comcast's work goes beyond network infrastructure, aiming to build trust and opportunity across communities. In nearby Shreveport, Comcast employees prepared 200 backpacks for donation to the Back-to-School Supply and Shoe Drive on August 9, further demonstrating the company's regional outreach.



Comcast's robust, secure network delivers multi-gigabit speeds and 99.9 percent reliability, supporting essential institutions such as hospitals, schools, and first responders. The company continues to power Bossier City's digital growth while fostering connections that uplift the entire community.



CMCSA currently trades at $32.74 or 0.57% higher on the NasdaqGS.



