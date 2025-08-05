

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - News Corporation (NWSA) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $53 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $43 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.



Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $106 million or $0.19 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $2.109 billion from $2.092 billion last year.



News Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



