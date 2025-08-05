

OKLAHOMA CITY (dpa-AFX) - Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $899 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $844 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Devon Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $536 million or $0.84 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $4.284 billion from $3.917 billion last year.



Devon Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $899 Mln. vs. $844 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.41 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $4.284 Bln vs. $3.917 Bln last year.



