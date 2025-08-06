Anzeige
FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 06

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 10 June 2025, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Panmure Liberum Limited.

Date of Purchase

5 August 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased

28,104

Weighted average price paid (p)

229.59

Highest price paid (p)

230.00

Lowest price paid (p)

229.00

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 180,712,989 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 569,982,026. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 5 August 2025 is 569,982,026. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: Panmure Liberum Limited

Intermediary Code: PMURGB3L

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by Panmure Liberum Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Platform

Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (GBp)

Daily total volume (in number of shares)

XLON

229.68

8,389

BATE

229.53

10,483

CHIX

229.45

6,679

TRQX

229.83

2,553

Individual Transactions

05/08/2025

09:30:03.613

941

230.00

XLON

00041354806TRLO0

05/08/2025

09:30:03.613

96

230.00

XLON

00041354805TRLO0

05/08/2025

09:30:03.613

636

230.00

TRQX

00041354804TRLO0

05/08/2025

09:27:26.726

96

230.00

XLON

00041354719TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:58:24.249

847

230.00

XLON

00041354015TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:58:24.249

1009

230.00

BATE

00041354014TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:58:24.249

832

230.00

TRQX

00041354013TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:58:24.249

1011

230.00

CHIX

00041354012TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:31:48.068

766

229.60

BATE

00041353048TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:31:48.068

844

229.80

BATE

00041353047TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:30:38.171

598

229.20

CHIX

00041352945TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:30:38.171

1081

229.20

BATE

00041352944TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:30:38.171

854

229.40

CHIX

00041352942TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:22:11.170

668

229.20

CHIX

00041352627TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:21:18.169

860

229.20

BATE

00041352577TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:20:18.170

839

229.20

XLON

00041352529TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:17:46.972

381

229.20

BATE

00041352450TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:17:46.972

646

229.20

XLON

00041352449TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:17:46.972

741

229.20

BATE

00041352448TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:17:46.957

923

229.40

XLON

00041352447TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:17:46.957

831

229.40

CHIX

00041352446TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:17:46.957

1242

229.40

BATE

00041352445TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:16:26.016

512

229.60

XLON

00041352424TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:16:26.011

372

229.60

XLON

00041352423TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:16:26.011

1147

229.60

XLON

00041352422TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:15:28.006

1061

229.60

BATE

00041352409TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:15:28.006

474

229.40

BATE

00041352408TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:13:03.897

550

229.00

CHIX

00041352336TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:13:03.897

786

229.20

CHIX

00041352335TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:13:03.897

39

229.40

TRQX

00041352334TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:13:03.293

1046

229.60

TRQX

00041352333TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:13:03.292

813

229.60

CHIX

00041352332TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:13:02.601

648

229.60

BATE

00041352331TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:13:02.600

526

229.80

XLON

00041352330TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:13:02.600

874

230.00

XLON

00041352329TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:13:02.600

568

229.80

CHIX

00041352328TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:13:02.600

1376

229.80

BATE

00041352327TRLO0

05/08/2025

08:09:45.170

570

230.00

XLON

00041352184TRLO0


