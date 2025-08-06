FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 06
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 10 June 2025, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Panmure Liberum Limited.
Date of Purchase
5 August 2025
Number of ordinary shares purchased
28,104
Weighted average price paid (p)
229.59
Highest price paid (p)
230.00
Lowest price paid (p)
229.00
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 180,712,989 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 569,982,026. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 5 August 2025 is 569,982,026. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contacts at FirstGroup
Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: Panmure Liberum Limited
Intermediary Code: PMURGB3L
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by Panmure Liberum Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Platform
Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (GBp)
Daily total volume (in number of shares)
XLON
229.68
8,389
BATE
229.53
10,483
CHIX
229.45
6,679
TRQX
229.83
2,553
Individual Transactions
05/08/2025
09:30:03.613
941
230.00
XLON
00041354806TRLO0
05/08/2025
09:30:03.613
96
230.00
XLON
00041354805TRLO0
05/08/2025
09:30:03.613
636
230.00
TRQX
00041354804TRLO0
05/08/2025
09:27:26.726
96
230.00
XLON
00041354719TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:58:24.249
847
230.00
XLON
00041354015TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:58:24.249
1009
230.00
BATE
00041354014TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:58:24.249
832
230.00
TRQX
00041354013TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:58:24.249
1011
230.00
CHIX
00041354012TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:31:48.068
766
229.60
BATE
00041353048TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:31:48.068
844
229.80
BATE
00041353047TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:30:38.171
598
229.20
CHIX
00041352945TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:30:38.171
1081
229.20
BATE
00041352944TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:30:38.171
854
229.40
CHIX
00041352942TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:22:11.170
668
229.20
CHIX
00041352627TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:21:18.169
860
229.20
BATE
00041352577TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:20:18.170
839
229.20
XLON
00041352529TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:17:46.972
381
229.20
BATE
00041352450TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:17:46.972
646
229.20
XLON
00041352449TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:17:46.972
741
229.20
BATE
00041352448TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:17:46.957
923
229.40
XLON
00041352447TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:17:46.957
831
229.40
CHIX
00041352446TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:17:46.957
1242
229.40
BATE
00041352445TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:16:26.016
512
229.60
XLON
00041352424TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:16:26.011
372
229.60
XLON
00041352423TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:16:26.011
1147
229.60
XLON
00041352422TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:15:28.006
1061
229.60
BATE
00041352409TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:15:28.006
474
229.40
BATE
00041352408TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:13:03.897
550
229.00
CHIX
00041352336TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:13:03.897
786
229.20
CHIX
00041352335TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:13:03.897
39
229.40
TRQX
00041352334TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:13:03.293
1046
229.60
TRQX
00041352333TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:13:03.292
813
229.60
CHIX
00041352332TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:13:02.601
648
229.60
BATE
00041352331TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:13:02.600
526
229.80
XLON
00041352330TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:13:02.600
874
230.00
XLON
00041352329TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:13:02.600
568
229.80
CHIX
00041352328TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:13:02.600
1376
229.80
BATE
00041352327TRLO0
05/08/2025
08:09:45.170
570
230.00
XLON
00041352184TRLO0