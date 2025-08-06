

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer AG reported that its second quarter net loss widened to 199 million euros from 34 million euros last year. Loss per share also widened to 0.20 euros from 0.03 euros in the prior year.



Core earnings per share increased by 30.9 percent to 1.23 euros, mainly due to an improved financial result and lower tax expense.



EBITDA before special items amounted to 2.105 billion euros, down 0.3 percent year-over-year, and was impacted by a negative currency effect of 184 million euros. EBIT totaled 13 million euros, compared to 525 million euros in the same quarter last year, after net special charges of 981 million euros. These charges primarily related to allocations to provisions for litigations, impairment loss reversals in the Crop Science Division, and restructuring expenses.



Sales for the quarter decreased to 10.739 billion euros from 11.144 billion euros in the prior year. But quarterly sales were up 0.9 percent on a currency- and portfolio-adjusted basis.



Recently, Bayer AG updated its financial outlook following stronger-than-expected performance in its Pharmaceuticals division during the first half of the year. The company had established additional provisions of around 1.2 billion euros for the Roundup (glyphosate) litigation. This figure was included in the around 1.7 billion euros total.



The company said late July that it projected full-year 2025 Group sales between 46 billion euros and 48 billion euros, up from its earlier forecast of 45 billion euros to 47 billion euros. EBITDA before special items was expected to range from 9.7 billion euros to 10.2 billion euros, revised from the previous 9.5 billion euros to 10.0 billion euros.



Bayer also raised its forecast for core earnings per share to 4.80 euros to 5.30 euros, compared to its earlier range of 4.50 euros to 5.00 euros.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News