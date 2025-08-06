

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kao Corporation (KAO.F) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY49.465 billion, or JPY106.85 per share. This compares with JPY44.819 billion, or JPY93.41 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to JPY809.022 billion from JPY787.987 billion last year.



Kao Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY49.465 Bln. vs. JPY44.819 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY106.85 vs. JPY93.41 last year. -Revenue: JPY809.022 Bln vs. JPY787.987 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News