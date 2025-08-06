

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kao Corporation (KAO.F), a Japanese cosmetics and chemicals company, on Wednesday recorded a rise in net earnings and revenue for the first half, helped by increased sales in almost all segments, especially in Chemicals business.



For the six-month period to June 30, the Kao posted a net income of JPY 49.631 billion, or JPY 106.85 per basic share, higher than JPY 43.413 billion, or JPY 93.41 per basic share, in the same period last year.



Profit before tax stood at JPY 71.766 billion, compared with JPY 64.408 billion a year ago. Operating income was JPY 69.469 billion, up from JPY 57.939 billion in the prior year.



The company posted sales of JPY 809.022 billion, up from JPY 787.987 billion in the previous year. Sales of Chemicals business increased to JPY 226.049 billion from JPY 207.196 billion in 2024.



Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, Kao has revised up guidance.



For the 12-month period to December 31, the company now anticipates a net profit of JPY 121 billion against the earlier outlook of JPY 116 billion. Income per basic share is now projected to be JPY 262.02, higher than the previous guidance of JPY 249.74 per share.



Kao now anticipates sales of JPY 1.690 trillion, higher than JPY 1.670 trillion previously.



For the 12-month period to December 31, 2024, the Group had posted a net income of JPY 107.8 billion, or JPY 231.94 per basic share, on sales of JPY 1.628 trillion.



For full-year 2025, the company still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 154 per share, higher than the previous year's JPY 152 per share.



