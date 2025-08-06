Shape Robotics A/S: Shape Robotics is preparing a strategic framework agreement worth EUR 30 million with leading IT distributor in Poland

This announcement contains inside information

Company Announcement No. 20-25

Copenhagen, 06 August 2025

As a direct consequence of the strategic acquisition of Skriware in Poland in 2023, Shape Robotics has today taken decisive steps towards securing a groundbreaking framework agreement that, starting from the fourth quarter, could establish the Danish EdTech company as a key supplier in Poland's digital transformation of education in more than 20,000 primary schools throughout the nation.

The Danish EdTech company Shape Robotics A/S (NASDAQ: SHAPE) is preparing a historic framework agreement with one of Europe's leading IT distributors, with a particularly strong presence in Poland. The agreement positions Shape Robotics as a potential main supplier of advanced educational technology to at least 4,000 Polish primary schools and supports the country's ambitious digitalization strategy. This strategy is funded through Poland's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (KPO) as well as the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility. The total budget for the STEM and AI laboratory program exceeds PLN 1.9 billion - equivalent to approximately EUR 450 million.

The agreement places Shape Robotics as a potential main supplier of advanced educational technology targeted at a minimum of 4,000 Polish primary schools and supports the country's ambitious digitalization plans, funded through the national recovery plan (KPO) and the EU's recovery fund. The program has a total funding framework of PLN 1.9 billion (approx. EUR 450 million). While strategically important, the agreement does not affect the company's previously announced financial guidance for 2025. Further updates will be provided during the process.

Shape Robotics again positioned as potential national key supplier

The framework agreement marks a significant step in Shape Robotics' European expansion strategy and opens opportunities for delivering complete educational ecosystems to schools, including Thinken, STEM/AI laboratories, Fable teaching robots, and other Smart Classroom solutions aimed at students and teachers. Shape Robotics' unique and well-proven solutions will be tailored to the Polish context for a new market comprising:

16,000 schools with dedicated AI and STEM laboratories (8,000 in primary schools and 8,000 in secondary schools and equivalents)

Over 100,000 classrooms equipped with remote teaching solutions

735,000 mobile digital devices for students, including laptops and tablets

Details about the program are published on the Polish Ministry of Education's website.

CEO Mark-Robert Abraham states:

"Our innovation-driven approach is once again positioning Shape Robotics as a key supplier of technology for large-scale digital modernization of schools in another major European country. This agreement is an important breakthrough in our Polish market efforts, which - like our breakthrough in Romania - has required a strong local presence, close contact with authorities, and agility in delivering comprehensive solutions. Today's framework agreement gives us a secure financial foundation to operate from, as our cash flow is safeguarded by a 60% down payment, ensuring we won't again be challenged on liquidity.

The collaboration with one of Europe's most experienced IT distributors, based in our growth market Poland, strengthens our ability to deliver cutting-edge educational technology to Polish schools and supports our mission to democratize access to technology education across Europe."

The Polish government emphasizes the importance of STEAM education as key to developing students' digital skills, creativity, and critical thinking. An official teacher guide has been prepared to support the implementation of STEAM in teaching and to promote the use of modern technologies in the classroom.

Strategic growth and financial flexibility

The agreement follows Shape Robotics' impressive growth in 2025, including a doubling of revenue in the first quarter compared to the previous year.

Additionally, the company has made strategic acquisitions of Sanako Oy in Finland (2025) and Skriware in Poland (2023).

The company has sold over 25,000 Fable robots globally and equipped more than 2,000 schools with its solutions.

Additional information

Mark-Robert Abraham, Chief Executive Officer

Email: ir@shaperobotics.com

CVR-nr. 38322656

www.shaperobotics.com ?