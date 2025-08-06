C2 Blockchain Inc. Increases DOG Coin Holdings to Over 207 Million Tokens as Part of Expanded Digital Asset Treasury Strategy

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a U.S.-based C2 Blockchain Inc. blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company, today announced the acquisition of an additional 6,761,718 DOG Coin (DOG) tokens, increasing its aggregate holdings to 207,435,624 DOG. The transaction was executed on Kraken Exchange at an average purchase price of $0.002929 per token, further solidifying the Company's position as one of the largest institutional holders of DOG Coin globally.

This acquisition follows C2 Blockchain's previously announced treasury strategy focused on the accumulation of Bitcoin-native digital assets that demonstrate both cultural significance and emerging network utility. DOG Coin, a meme-based asset built on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Ordinals and Runes protocols, aligns with the Company's commitment to long-term asset diversification within the digital economy.

"Crossing the 200 million DOG milestone is not a capstone-it is a checkpoint. We continue to build our DOG Coin treasury based on conviction, not speculation. DOG is a Bitcoin-native asset with credible scarcity, verifiable security, and a rapidly growing community. As digital culture and financial infrastructure converge, we intend for C2 Blockchain to remain at the forefront of this evolution." said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc.

The Company views DOG Coin not merely as a meme-based token, but as a digitally native store of value with increasing relevance in emerging decentralized ecosystems. This initiative reflects C2 Blockchain's broader objective to position its treasury assets in alignment with structural trends across Web3 and the Bitcoin ecosystem.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC:CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida. The Company is currently developing a 14-megawatt Bitcoin mining facility and maintains a diversified portfolio of digital assets, including DOG Coin and other Bitcoin-native instruments. C2 Blockchain aims to deliver long-term shareholder value through strategic asset acquisition, infrastructure development, and Web3 innovation.

