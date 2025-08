PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), Wednesday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Ajovy for the prevention of episodic migraine in patients aged 6-17 years.



Ajovy was first approved in 2018 for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults.



