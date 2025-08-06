

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $71.15 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $64.94 million, or $1.72 per share, last year.



Excluding items, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $74 million or $2.00 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.0% to $219.46 million from $197.66 million last year.



MarketAxess Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



