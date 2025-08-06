Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 164682 | ISIN: GB0032273343 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.08.2025 14:00 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Portfolio Update

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 06

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

The Company announces that at close of business 31 July 2025 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Net Assets

Naspers

6.28%

Al Rajhi Bank

6.06%

Alpha Bank

3.91%

Capitec

3.75%

Firstrand

3.70%

The Saudi National Bank

3.64%

National Bank of Kuwait

3.29%

Anglogold Ashanti

3.23%

Gold Fields

3.08%

Saudi Telecom

2.90%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 July 2025 was as follows:

South Africa

24.76%

Saudi Arabia

24.76%

United Arab Emirates

13.48%

Poland

8.83%

Greece

7.35%

Turkey

5.66%

Hungary

4.77%

Kuwait

3.73%

Qatar

2.64%

Czech Republic

1.22%

Russia

0.00%

Cash and other net assets

2.80%

TOTAL

100.00%

For any enquiries please contact:

Quill PR

+44 (0)20 7466 5050

Sarah Gibbons-Cook

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

In November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy to focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC at the same time.

For more information, and to sign up for regular updates, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com

Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI"):213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69


© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.