

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) released a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $241.6 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $374.7 million, or $1.47 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $754.2 million or $3.10 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $1.956 billion from $1.971 billion last year.



Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



